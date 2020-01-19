Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan's new royal roles: everything we know

advertisement

Royal rule breaker. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (née Markle) may have shocked the world when she wanted to step back from her royal duties in January 2020, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to have been planting seeds for years.

Harry and Meghan, who met in 2016, exchanged vows to friends and relatives in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England in May 2018. Shortly after the wedding, sources told Us Weekly that the former actress who had moved to England, should be with Harry, was “very overwhelmed with all of the palace’s rules.”

“She understands why they’re there, but she’s still learning,” said a source at the time. “The palace was really good and supported her, but she’s still learning her new life.”

A second source reported to us at the time that Meghan was struggling with the Palace’s social media rules and providing public commentary to the press. The Suits alum had particular problems when she was not allowed to talk to her father about her drama. Thomas Marklewho was caught taking photos of the paparazzi a few days before Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

“She is essentially unable to prevent such stories. Now everything has to go through the official palace,” said the insider to us in July 2018. “She does not have her own publicist, she cannot comment on Twitter and she can don’t reach him to stop telling him to speak to the press. Her father’s comments affect everything. “

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child together, a son named Archie, in May 2019. The couple made it clear that if they chose to keep their son’s baptism intimate and private, they would not follow the royal tradition. (The event is not normally open to the public.)

“The queen accepted Harry and Meghan’s decision to keep the event private,” a royal insider told us in July 2019.

However, the insider added that Prince William and Duchess Kate “Were not happy about it.”

“William thinks his brother is overboard to keep Archie out of the spotlight,” the source said.

Harry and Meghan made waves on January 8, 2020, when they officially announced their decision to “step back as” senior “members of the royal family.”

Scroll through the list for a complete overview of the couple’s unique royal path:

