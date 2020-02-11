Share their two cents. Celebrities among them Andy Cohen. Ava DuVernay and Mindy Kaling have replied to the news regarding Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleDecision to step down from her leadership positions in the British royal family.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the couple announced that Wednesday, January 8, after “many months of thought and internal discussion,” came to this conclusion. Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, said they “will continue to work with Her Majesty The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties” during this “transition period”.

“We intend to step down as senior members of the royal family to become financially independent and continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen,” the statement said. “With your encouragement, especially in recent years, we feel ready to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between Britain and North America and continue to fulfill our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patrons. “

The duo, who married in May 2018, said that this change would allow them to “raise our son [Archie] with appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while at the same time giving our family space to focus on the next chapters, including the launch of our new nonprofit. “

According to Harry and Meghan, Buckingham Palace responded to the couple’s announcement. The palace that is headed by Queen Elizabeth the second“The talks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still at an early stage.” The transition and relocation are “complicated issues that will take time to process”.

Harry and Meghan have slowly separated from the royal family, starting with their six-week hiatus from royal duties in November 2019. They were absent from this year’s Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday traditions and decided to spend this time separately at eight months Son, Archie, and mother of the suit alum, Doria Ragland,

Meghan’s father, Thomas Marklespoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the choice of his daughter and son-in-law. “I’m just saying I’m disappointed,” said the 74-year-old on Wednesday.

Harry and Meghan will use new protocols this year to step down from their leadership positions. “In 2020, Harry and Meghan will change their way of working with the media to ensure diverse and open access to their work,” tweeted Omid Scobie, Royal Editor of Harper’s Bazaar on Wednesday. These changes include the involvement of “basic media organizations” and the task of “no longer participating in the Royal Rota system”.

