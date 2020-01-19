Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, officially loses HRH's royal title

advertisement

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will officially lose their royal titles and will no longer receive public funding for their royal duties, said Queen Elizabeth the second and Buckingham Palace on Saturday 18th January.

“After months of talking and recent discussions, I am pleased that we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family together,” began the statement of the 93-year-old monarch. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be popular family members. I acknowledge the challenges they have faced through intensive testing over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life. “

She added: “I would like to thank you for your dedicated work in this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud that Meghan has quickly become a member of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life. ‘

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex gesture during their visit to the Canada House in London on January 7th, 2020. Shutterstock

Buckingham Palace also released a statement of upcoming changes for the Duke of Sussex, 35, and the Duchess of Sussex, 38.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles because they are no longer members of the royal family,” the statement said. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their desire to reimburse government grants for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their home in the UK.”

The statement added: “Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of the security measures. There are well-established independent processes to determine the need for publicly funded security. “

The couple’s transition from royal life is expected to be completed in spring 2020.

According to Harper Bazaar’s royal correspondent, Omid Scobie, Harry’s and Meghan’s post-royal lives will experience a big change. Although the couple will remain under its patronage, three of Harry’s military patrons are expected to end. Another title that Harry will lose is Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. However, Scobie reports that Harry’s father, Prince Charles, the couple will continue to provide financial support.

Despite Harry and Meghan’s transition to private life, the couple continue to plan to support the Queen and participate in royal engagements such as Trooping the Color.

It has not been announced whether the duo will continue to use the name “Sussex Royal”, which it registered as a trademark with the British Intellectual Property Office in June 2019.

The details of the new agreement follow the couple’s bombing announcement on January 8 that they intended to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Harry and Meghan added that they were going to be “financially independent” and that they would split their time between the UK and North America to give their 8 month old son Archie “recognition of the royal tradition into which he was born “We also give our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity. “

Hours later, the queen released her own statement that “she would have preferred to remain full-time members of the royal family,” but “we respect and understand her desire to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of mine Family. “

Harry attended a face-to-face meeting with Queen Charles, 71, and Prince William on Monday January 13th at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England to discuss their royal future. Meanwhile, Meghan returned to Canada to unite with Archie, who had stayed in the country with a nanny after the family’s six-week Christmas break.

