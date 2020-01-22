Prince Harry doesn't want the crown to be, covering Meghan's life

advertisement

Not a fan? A royal biographer claims that Prince Harry doesn’t want his life with Meghan Markle Recorded on the crown.

“When I interviewed him in the palace, the first thing he said to me when he shook my hand:” Do you see the crown? “, Biographer Angela Levin shared on BBC Breakfast on Monday January 20th. “And I wasn’t at the time, I felt very embarrassed.”

Levin then noticed Harry’s desire to end the series and added, “He said,” I’ll make sure I stop before they come to me. “

The award-winning series debuted on Netflix in 2016 Claire Foy portrays a younger version of Queen Elizabeth the second for seasons 1 and 2, but the part has since been addressed by Olivia Colman, The historical series documents the reign of the monarch since she was married in 1947.

Colman, who has received awards for her portrayal, including a Golden Globe, said she wouldn’t be offended if the British family weren’t fans of The Crown.

“We’re guessing,” 45-year-old Colman told Associated Press in November 2019. “If I had to watch this, I wouldn’t watch it.” I would hate it. I don’t blame them for not seeing the show, but it was done with great respect and love. “

Colman said she saw the Netflix drama as “a piece of fiction” and added that it was “an acting job” for her and her Castmates.

Earlier this month, 35-year-old Harry made headlines next to his wife when they announced their plans to step down from their leadership positions in the British royal family. The couple also said that they would split their time between the UK and North America and work to “become financially independent”.

On January 14, a source told us that Harry “wanted a fresh start” and “was desperate to get as far away from all the negativity as possible”.

