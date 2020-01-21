Prince Harry comes to Canada to unite with wife Meghan Markle

advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back together after Markle and Baby Archie traveled to Canada earlier this month, while Harry ironed out the details of their royal exit with the rest of the royal family. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Harry is now in Canada to be with Markle and Archie.

Harry’s arrival comes two days after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, announced that they had made a decision after Harry and Markle announced earlier this month that they would step down as senior members of the royal family.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET on Monday that Harry would soon reunite with his family in Vancouver. “There are no commitments for the immediate future, so we expect Harry to fly back to Vancouver and reunite with Archie and Meghan, whom he hasn’t seen in nearly two weeks,” said Nicholl. “One of the things a friend of Harry told me is how much he missed her. Given the sheer volume of everything that happened, Prince Harry really stayed here to collect the pieces himself. He is absolute desperate afterwards go back to his new home. “

advertisement

The Queen announced on Saturday that as part of their new agreement, Harry and Markle would lose their HRH titles and pay back the money they had spent on the renovation of their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, England. In an emotional speech at a charity event the next day, Harry spoke about and took responsibility for her big decision – which many Markles have attributed influence to.

“He said it was his decision to leave and that he really had no choice,” Nicholl said to ET. “This was a shared decision and I think Prince Harry was very generous in taking it all on. I think he’s just doing it to protect Meghan.”

“All the headlines here are dominated by one word: Megxit,” she continued. “The implication is that she is responsible for this step [and Prince Harry is moving to North America]. It really is not the case. I think Harry was looking for a way out – a way for a new life – and Meghan was just that Catalyst. But don’t make a mistake – that was a shared decision. Harry didn’t make it alone and Meghan didn’t force him to do it.

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

advertisement