Prince Harry comes to Canada to unite with Meghan Markle, Archie

O Canada! Prince Harry landed on Vancouver Island to unite with his wife, Meghan Markleand her son Archie after the couple resigned from their royal roles.

Harry, 35, was seen in the early hours of January 21st getting off a plane with a bag over his shoulder. He seemed to be in a good mood while casually dressed in a black puffer fur jacket, blue jeans, beige suede boots, and a navy blue hat.

The Prince arrived in Canada after spending much of his stay in London, his home, on Monday, January 20, at the 2020 Investment Summit in the UK and Africa. Meanwhile, Meghan was photographed smiling on Vancouver Island on Monday as she walked in the park with her two dogs with Archie in a baby carrier.

38-year-old Harry and the suits announced on Instagram on January 8 that they “will resign as high-ranking members of the royal family and work to become financially independent” while dividing their time between the UK and North America.

“This geographical balance enables us to raise our son’s awareness of the royal tradition he was born into, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the creation of our new charity.” said in a joint statement at the time.

Five days later Queen Elizabeth the second held a meeting in Norfolk, England with Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William to discuss the change. Later she published a statement, which was partly: “Today my family had very constructive discussions about the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I support Harry and Meghan’s wish to start a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time employees of the royal family, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family. “

Then, on Saturday, January 18, the 93-year-old queen dropped another bomb, revealing that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use their royal sovereignty.

Harry initially kept up to date with his new chapter and laughed on Thursday, January 16, about his questions about the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw. However, three days later, he broke his silence when he was at an event for his Charity Sentebale spoke.

“I didn’t take the decision I made to make my wife and I resign,” he said. “It was so many months of talking after so many years of challenges, and I know that I didn’t always get it right, but as far as that goes, there really was no other option. I want to make it clear that we are not leaving.”

Scroll down to see more photos of Harry’s arrival in Canada on Tuesday.

