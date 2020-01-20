Prince Harry breaks the silence for the first time since the royal family split

advertisement

He speaks. Prince Harry attended his first public event since he and his wife announced Meghan Markledecided to resign from their duties as members of the royal family. The Duke of Sussex spoke to guests at an event that benefited his charity Sentebale at The Ivy Chelsea Garden on Sunday, January 19, and said that while this was the best decision for his family, he was “very sad” bring.

“Before I start, I have to say that I can only imagine what you’ve heard or maybe read in the past few weeks. I want you to hear the truth from me as much as I can, not as a prince or a duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you may have witnessed in the past 35 years when he grew up with a clearer perspective ” said the 35-year-old during his speech. “The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. I grew up with so many of you and saw how you greeted Meghan with open arms when you saw how I found the love and happiness I had hoped for all my life, ”he continued , “Finally, the second son of [Princess] Diana was stopped. Hooray.”

“I also know that you have got to know me well enough over the years to trust that the woman I have chosen as my wife represents the same values ​​as me. And she does. And she is the same woman I fell in love with. We both do everything we can to proudly fly the flag and perform our duties for this country, “he continued.” When Meghan and I were married, we were excited. We had hope and we were here to serve. For these reasons, it makes me very sad that it happened. The decision I made to make my wife and I resign was not a careless one. It was so many months after the conversation so many years of challenges and I know I didn’t always get it right, but as far as that goes, there really was no other option. I want to make it clear that we are not going away. “

Harry added, “And we’re definitely not going to leave you. Our hope was to serve the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military organizations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible. I accepted that with the knowledge that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am, but I hope that helps you understand what happened, that I would resign my family from anything I ever knew I would take a step forward up front in a more peaceful life. “

“I was born into this life and it is a great honor to serve my county and the queen. When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took me under your wing, you took care of me for so long, but the media are a powerful force. And I hope that someday we’ll be able to support each other more because that’s so much more than just us, ”he said. “It has been our privilege to serve you and we will continue to live on duty. So nothing changes. It was also a privilege to meet so many of you and feel your excitement for our son Archiewho saw snow for the first time recently and thought it was damn brilliant, ”he said when the crowd laughed.

MEGA

“I will always pay the greatest respect to my grandmother, my commander-in-chief, and I am forever grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they have given Meghan and me over the past few months,” said Harry, concluded. “I will continue to be the same man who honors his country and continues to support the same causes, charities, and military communities that are so important to me. Together you gave me an education to live. And that role taught me more about what’s right and straight than I could ever have imagined. We are making a leap of trust and thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step. “

Prince Harry’s appearance at the event was his first since then Queen Elizabeth publicly gave him and Meghan, 38, their blessings for them to leave the royal family.

“After months of talking and recent discussions, I am pleased that we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family together,” says the statement, which was released on Saturday on Harry and Meghan’s shared Instagram account , January 18. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very loved members of my family. I acknowledge the challenges that have resulted from the intensive review over the past two years and support your desire for a more independent life, ”the statement continued. “I would like to thank them for their dedicated work in this country, in the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud of how quickly Megan has become one of the family members. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life. ‘

