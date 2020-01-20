Prince Harry body language: How Harry revealed that HE was the instigator of Royal Split

advertisement

She added that the speech showed that Harry’s speech was grateful for his life, but showed that he chose to find freedom from the boundaries with which he struggled.

The energy reader said: “What is clear in Harry’s speech is that it is full of warmth and love for his loyal followers and supporters in the room.

“He clearly thanks them for learning life and supporting him, even when he’s wrong. Harry is a man who knows his own mind, showing humility, passion and loyalty to the queen and his country.

“I really feel that Harry’s value of freedom should play a role here, since he has been eavesdropped within the bounds of the royal family and the media for too long; he was born into this.

“If our values ​​are affected, something must ultimately be given.

“This is Harry’s freedom now, he just couldn’t hold it anymore. Bless you, Harry.”

