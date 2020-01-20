Prince Harry attends the UK-Africa summit after the Royal Exit speech

advertisement

prince Harry appeared to be in a good mood at a royal event after his powerful speech on leaving the monarchy.

New photos show the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex, who greets the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and others at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on Monday 20th January.

RadarOnline.com readers know that this is the third royal event that Harry has attended since announcing himself and his wife Meghan Markle would resign as senior royals.

Days after the shocking news, he hosted the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace. There he greeted young athletes, talked to coaches and fans and watched teenagers play. Nevertheless, he managed to avoid all questions about “Megxit”.

Then, on Sunday, January 19, Harry let go of all his defenses when he attended an event organized for the supporters of his Sentebale charity – an event that promotes the mental health and well-being of children with HIV , At the event, he gave an emotional speech about Meghans and his exit from the monarchy.

“For these reasons, it makes me very sad that this has happened. The decision I made to make my wife and I resign was not a careless one. It’s been so many months of talks after so many years of challenges, ”he said. “And I know I didn’t always get it right, but when it came to that, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is that we are not going away, and certainly not going away from you.”

Harry defended his wife, 38, and suggested that although they were both “hopeful” and “excited” to serve the nation after their royal wedding, things got out of control over time – probably due to negative media attention, that they received. and they felt compelled to resign.

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that was not possible. I have accepted this because I know that it does not change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what had to happen that I would step down my family from everything I’ve ever known to take a step forward in a life I hope to be more peaceful can, ”he said.

