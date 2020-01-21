Prince Harry arrives in Canada to unite with Meghan Markle

advertisement

Prince Harry couldn’t hide his joy upon arrival on Vancouver Island. The Duke of Sussex landed in Canada on Tuesday, January 21, to unite with his wife Meghan Markle and little son Archie,

When he got off the plane, Harry, 35, seemed in a good mood, and instead of wearing his usual navy suit and tie, he opted for a casual black winter jacket, blue jeans, and a matching hat. He carried an army green travel bag and smiled from ear to ear before greeting his family.

RadarOnline.com readers know that the prince attended three royal events in Britain in the days leading up to his departure. On Monday January 20th, he greeted the Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the UK-Africa Investment Summit. On Sunday, January 19, he attended an event organized for the supporters of his Sentebale charity. There he made an emotional speech about his and Meghan’s decision to step down as senior royals.

advertisement

“For these reasons, it makes me very sad that this has happened. The decision I made to make my wife and I resign was not a careless one. It’s been so many months of talks after so many years of challenges, ”he said. “And I know I didn’t always get it right, but when it came to that, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is that we are not going away, and certainly not going away from you.”

Harry’s open speech was a shock to fans, as he was able to subtly dodge all Megxit questions when he hosted the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, January 16.

On his last day in London, Harry raced through his last royal duties and skipped his brother’s first reception at Buckingham Palace. He then boarded a flight to Vancouver International Airport before boarding a smaller plane to Victoria Airport near his and Meghan’s £ 10m mansion.

advertisement