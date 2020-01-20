Prince Harry and Prince William are said to have made up for it

advertisement

The British princes have taken steps to bury their differences, according to British media.

Prince Harry is said to have “secret peace talks” with big brother Prince William to stop their rumbling.

Allegedly things were tense between the two brothers, even before Harry and his wife Meghan abruptly announced that they wanted to give up their royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend most of their time abroad under the new scheme.

The British newspaper The Sun reported that the brothers wanted to take steps to restore their crumbling relationship before Harry left – saying it was “now or never”.

Meghan and William’s wife Kate, who are said to have a tense relationship, would have had some involvement in the discussions.

TOBY MELVILLE / AP

The British prince William, the duke of Cambridge, left and prince Harry, the duke of Sussex, allegedly tried to restore their relationship.

The brothers spent time in private “working on their relationship and discussing their future,” a high-ranking royal source told the British tabloid.

The source described the conversations as “groundbreaking in terms of saving their band as brothers” and “a sign of a real thaw in their relationship”.

William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to pick up the lion’s share of royal duties after Harry and Meghan have made a “deal” with the queen to step down as “senior” members of the royal family.

The 93-year-old monarch manages the family crisis and has made several statements about the future of Harry’s father’s father, Prince Charles, is silent and is said to be furious with his son and daughter-in-law.

GETTY IMAGES

Meghan and Kate with their husbands. Allegedly they also had input for the discussions.

William’s only comment was in a joint statement with Harry to deny rumors of “bullying” behind the scenes.

The statement said: “Despite clear denials, a British newspaper ran a false story today speculating on the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge.

“For brothers who care so deeply about mental health issues, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

But William and Harry “decided to row all the poisonous people around them to deal with each other like brothers,” The Sun reported.

Matt Dunham

Allegedly it is still difficult between Prince Harry and his father Prince Charles.

Prince Harry previously gave an emotional speech to a charity and said it “makes me very sad that it has come that far”.

He said: “The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change.

“The decision that I made for my wife and I to take a step back was not made lightly. It was so many months of talking after so many years of challenges. And I know that I have not always done well, but like this, there was no other option. “

Harry said the couple wanted to continue serving the queen, the Commonwealth and his military associations without public funding, but “unfortunately that was not possible”.

