Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's focus is said to have shifted since Archie's birth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world last week when they announced that they would step down as “senior” members of the family. Now, however, one of the couple’s friends steps forward to explain that Markle and Harry’s focus have changed a bit since the birth of their son Archie. They are aiming for a more normal life with the intention of continuing to support the Queen, but fans and royal experts have a hard time worrying about whether they will retire entirely or work part-time.

“When Meghan came over and she was interested in making changes, he (Harry) welcomed it,” one friend said to PEOPLE, while another added that when Archie was born, her focus shifted to “doing what.” is right for her family. “

The crack started when Markle entered Harry’s life. There was an alleged conversation between Prince William and Harry in which the older brother warned the father against moving too quickly with Markle, which created tension among the siblings. According to a source, royal viewers expected the brothers to work “shoulder to shoulder” as they got older, but time has shown that this is a challenge.

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussion, we have decided to make a transition this year to develop a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step down as senior members of the royal family and work to become financially independent while we continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. With your encouragement, especially in recent years, we feel ready to make this adjustment. We are now planning to balance our time between Britain and North America and continue to fulfill our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patrons. This geographical balance allows us to raise our son’s awareness of the royal tradition he was born into, and to give our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the creation of our new nonprofit. We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course as we continue to work with Her Majesty, the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, we would like to thank you very much for your support. “- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on January 8, 2020 at 10:33 p.m. PST

The royal couple talked about how they split their time between the UK and Canada, especially in the area where Markle was when she was turning suits.

The queen, who is 93 years old, made a public statement after her announcement and family reunion to work out some of the logistics for the couple. She said, “Today my family had very constructive discussions about my grandson’s and his family’s future. My family and I support Harry and Meghan’s desire to start a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to be full-time employees of the royal family Staying as a family, we respect and understand your desire as a family to live a more independent life while remaining a valued part of my family. “

A royal historian noted her testimony as “moving” because she used words like “my family and I” and claimed that this was her way of showing that she “wanted to solve everything”.

