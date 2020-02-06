Advertisement

After all the royal drama Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleWhen they move to Canada, they finally take time for themselves – and already know what they want to do for Valentine’s Day.

“Harry and Meghan are planning a simple Valentine’s Day in Vancouver,” an exclusive source told Closer Weekly. “But that doesn’t mean it’s nothing special. Meghan gives Harry cooking lessons and he plans to test his culinary skills by conjuring up a braised dinner.”

Shutterstock

Advertisement

“He even bought extra candles to create a romantic ambience. Your kitchen is fantastic and you are sure to make the most of it,” added the insider. Sounds like fun!

The couple made the most of their new life in Canada. Even though they had only been there for a few weeks, another insider told Closer Harry: “He is finally at peace and has never been happier” and “the same goes for Meghan.”

Life in Canada has treated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex well. They are able to do more things in the Great White North than they could ever have done in London.

“One of Harry’s and Meghan’s favorite things to do in Canada is to take Archie and her dogs for long walks in the woods without being disturbed. It’s a lifestyle Harry has never experienced and he loves every minute of it,” said the other source. “[He] has always been a rural idiot.”

Shutterstock

You can also educate Archie the way you want. “When Meghan was in London, she talked about Archie homeschooling. She felt she had no other choice because the family had a negative public image, ”said a separate insider. “But now that they’re moved to Canada, they’re planning to send Archie to kindergarten as soon as he’s old enough. Meghan thinks it’s important for her little boy to interact with other children.”

While we’re sure Meghan and Harry miss London, they seem to be a lot happier in Canada.

Advertisement