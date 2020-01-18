Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will hand over royal titles, pay the rent for the home and pay back the money they have spent on the renovation, as announced by Palace

advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will drop their royal titles and pay the rent for their home in the UK after tonight it was officially announced that they should give up their royal duties.

In a shock announcement earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they wanted to withdraw from public life and work out a new role for themselves and become “financially independent”.

advertisement

Since then, the couple has been locked in talks with Her Majesty the Queen and the palace chiefs about the exact arrangements after the announcement that Harry’s grandmother is said to have left blindly and “disappointed”.

A joint announcement by the Queen and Buckingham Palace this evening confirmed that the couple will continue to be members of the royal family, but will withdraw from official duties and will no longer receive public funding for their roles.

As a result, they will no longer use their HRH titles and Harry will have to resign from his military roles.

(Image: Getty Images)

Though they say they plan to spend most of their time in North America, the couple will keep their home at Frogmore Cottage.

However, they will pay the “business rent” for it and will also pay back the £ 2.4m in taxpayers’ money they spent on the Berkshire property renovation.

The queen said: “After months of talking and recent discussions, I am delighted that together we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family.”

A statement directly from the monarch said: “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very loved members of my family.

The queen said Harry, Meghan and Archie would remain “very beloved members of my family”

(Image: PA)

“I recognize the challenges they have faced through intensive scrutiny over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life.

“I would like to thank them for their dedicated work in this country, in the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud that Meghan has quickly become a member of the family.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life.”

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “With the Queen’s blessing, the Sussex will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. Although they can no longer officially represent the Queen, the Sussex have made it clear that everything they do will do Her Majesty will continue to uphold values. “

advertisement