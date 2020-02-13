Get to work. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has visited Stanford University in secret to meet professors about its new nonprofit foundation on Tuesday, February 11, Us Weekly confirms.

Today reports that the couple flew to Palo Alto, California, where they were greeted personally by the university president. Marc Tessier-Lavigne. 35-year-old Harry and 38-year-old Meghan met with professors and academics to advise them while getting involved in their new charity project.

The couple announced their intention to step down from the royal family in January. At that time, they announced their plans to become financially independent and to split their time between the UK and North America with their 9-month-old son Archie.

“This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition he was born into, and give our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the creation of our new nonprofit Meghan and Harry wrote in a statement.

Harry stayed in the UK in January to talk to him Queen Elizabeth the second. Prince Charles and Prince William about the decision while Meghan traveled to Vancouver Island to reunite with Archie.

Days later, Buckingham Palace officially announced that Meghan and Harry would step down from their duties as senior members of the royal family.

The duo had their first joint public appearance since the February 6 arrangement at a JPMorgan event in Miami where Harry made a speech.

A source told us last month that Meghan is ready to make the transition from royal life.

“Meghan loves the idea of ​​being the breadwinner,” the source said at the time. “She has no plans for another show like Suits, but Harry encouraged her to do more voice-over work, writing, producing, and directing in her spare time.”

The former actress is already taking steps to advance her new career path. “Meghan is actively looking for representation. She started public relations, ”a second insider told us. “It can be a manager or an agent, but she connects with people to find someone to represent them for future professional projects.”

