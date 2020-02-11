Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveled to Canada last month after announcing that they will step down as senior members of the royal family, but it appears that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing some more royal engagements in the UK.

The Sunday Times reports that Harry and Markle will take part in a final round of royal engagements before returning to Canada. In addition, the couple and their son Archie are reported to be attending the Commonwealth Service for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey, London, March 9. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple are expected to continue attending family events such as Commonwealth Day and the annual Trooping the Color at the invitation of Queen Elizabeth II.

A source told The Times that the monarch was “remarkably relaxed” at the prospect of Markle and Harry finally leaving their royal duties.

“If they want to, if they want to go, we have to let them go,” she is said to have told friends.

The Sussexes made their surprise announcement in January and have since lived in Canada in North Saanich on Vancouver Island. Markle traveled there to be with Archie, who stayed in Canada after the vacation shortly after the big announcement, while Harry stayed in the UK for some time to clarify the details of the decision with his family.

The couple will lose their HRH titles and have expressed a desire to become financially independent. Last week they attended JP Morgan’s Alternative Investment Summit in Miami, where they talked and reportedly received $ 1 million for it. According to the Times, Harry talked about the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, and his decision to resign from high-ranking king while Markle talked about her love for her husband.

During their stay in Miami, Page Six reports that Harry and Markle had dinner with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at Habitat, a restaurant at 1Hotel South Beach.

“Harry and Meghan got along very well with Jennifer and Alex and talked to them for dinner for some time,” said one witness. “JLo was overheard when he invited the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex in Miami to spend time with them and their children.”

It is currently unclear how Harry and Markle will continue their public presence after leaving the royal family, despite Markle’s signing of a voice-over contract with Disney last month, the Times reports.

Photo credit: Getty / Mark Cuthbert