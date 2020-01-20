Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offered new job in America

advertisement

New gig!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle They were offered a lucrative new job as spokesman for a company that will teach Americans how to lower their property taxes.

Long Island-based property tax consultants have given prospective kings the opportunity to earn their own money, hoping to become financially independent after leaving the monarchy – a move now called “Megxit.”

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been the best known royals in the past two decades. They share the Property Tax Reduction Consultant’s mission to help others with our extensive background of breast cancer charity, toys-for-tots and countless other endeavors, ”said Sean Acosta, CEO of Property Tax Reduction Consultants, about the job offer.

“As our company grows, we think Harry and Meghan are a great addition to spread our message nationally.”

The 35-year-old Duke and 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex have announced that they will repay the $ 3.1 million in taxpayers’ money they used to renovate their Frogmore cottages.

The shameless Prince Harry has since looked for a job and asked both Bob Iger and John Favreau for a “voice-over” job for Meghan in Hollywood.

On Sunday, January 19, the father of one of his children opened his and Megan’s exit from the royal family and the upcoming move to Canada at an event organized for the supporters of his Sentebale charity.

“Before I start, I have to say that I can only imagine what you’ve heard or maybe read in the past few weeks,” he said in the emotional speech.

“So, I want you to hear the truth from me as much as I can share – not as a prince or duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have seen growing up in the past 35 years – but with a clearer perspective “, he added.

Harry claimed to have a preference for the country he was leaving. “The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. I grew up with so many of you and watched you greet Meghan with open arms when you saw how I found the love and happiness I had hoped for all my life. Diana’s second son was finally stopped, hooray! “, He said.

He also took some time to rave about his wife, whom he married in 2018 and who many referred to as the “Diva Duchess”.

“I also know that you’ve got to know me well enough over the years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife represents the same values ​​as me. And she does and she is the same woman, I fell in love with. We both do everything we can to fly the flag and do our homework for this country with pride. Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, hopeful and were here to serve, “continued Harry away.

“For these reasons, it makes me very sad that this has happened. The decision I made to make my wife and I resign was not a careless one. It’s been so many months of talks after so many years of challenges, ”he said. “And I know I didn’t always get it right, but when it came to that, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is that we are not going away, and certainly not going away from you.”

