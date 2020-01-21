Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet in Canada: inside information

advertisement

After days of trying to assess the collateral damage from their shocking separation from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited in Canada. Sources near the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Closer Weekly all about their eagerly awaited reunion – and it was just as cute as you might have hoped for.

“Meghan threw her arms around Harry as soon as she saw him,” Royal Insider Closer Weekly said Monday, January 20. It was an incredibly touching moment. “

Shutterstock

Suits’ former actress, 38, was overjoyed when she finally joined her handsome husband after 10 long days. When 35-year-old Harry stayed in London to deliver his first public speech since the brunette beauty and her 8-month-old royal son announced their royal retirement earlier this month, ArchieI enjoyed a bit of R&R in a quaint Canadian town called Vancouver Island.

“Meghan didn’t want to be alone when Harry was in the UK, so she invited a few friends over to stay with her to keep her company,” added the source. “But it wasn’t the same as her husband being with her to have. She couldn’t be happier to have him back and the feeling is mutual. The couple were here last night. They snuggled up against the fire before bed. “

The news of Harry’s and Meghan’s heartwarming reunion comes as no surprise considering the prince was glowing when he got off the plane after arriving in Canada.

Only a day earlier, Harry addressed a crowd and explained why he felt “great sadness” even though he and Meghan defended his decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. The red-haired king has been open about the couple’s struggles in recent months at an event that benefited his charity Sentebale on January 19 at The Ivy Chelsea Garden.

Mirrorpix / MEGA

“Our hope was to serve [Queen Elizabeth], the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that was not possible. I accepted it knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am, ”he said. “But I hope that helps you understand what happened. That I would resign my family from anything I ever knew I could take a step forward in a more peaceful life. “

Although her plans to split the time between North America and the UK may seem confusing to some fans, a second source told Closer Weekly how excited Harry is to start his new journey.

“Harry can’t wait to leave the UK,” the source said earlier. “He already had a farewell party in London with a small group of close friends and said he was so excited to start over as a” normal person “.”

