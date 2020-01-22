advertisement

The global split between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the royal family has dominated the headlines since the announcement was made. When they announced that they would step down from their senior positions, they also announced that they would move to Canada and split their time between there and the UK.

“We are now planning to balance our time between the UK and North America and continue to honor our commitment to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patrons,” the statement said. “This geographical balance will allow us to honor our son for the royal tradition he was born into and give our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new nonprofit.”

There is still no official declaration of where they will settle in Canada.

Speculation suggests that the most likely destinations are either Vancouver or Toronto. The former is where Markle currently lives and where the couple and their child Archie spent six weeks on Christmas break.

A story in CTV News reported that the couple was on Vancouver Island and paused to help another unsuspecting couple struggling with their selfie stick.

If it’s not Vancouver, then Toronto seems to be the next likely place, after all, it was a place where their love blossomed for the first time. The two have spent the early part of their dating there since Markle lived there to film suits. It was also the first place where they appeared in pairs at the Invictus Games in September 2017.

A month ago, the couple published a list of 12 charities around the world who wanted to make more people aware of their likelihood of donating than before. The only Canadian company on the list was based in Toronto.

“With the upcoming festive Christmas season, it’s also a reminder of those in need – those who feel lonely, hungry, homeless, or for the first time without family on vacation,” they wrote on Instagram.

“It’s an important time of year to help those around you who may be less fortunate or who may appreciate the slightest kindness.”

As during their move from the royal family, all eyes will be on them if they have their official roots in Canada.

