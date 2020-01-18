advertisement

Buckingham Palace has issued an official statement regarding the “resignation” of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan.

The statement comes a few days later Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family met Prince Harry on Monday at the Sandringham Estate in eastern England to agree on the next steps after he and Meghan decided to step down as senior royals.

According to the statement, Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer use their royal titles, renounce public funds, and reimburse the government subsidy expenses that were used to redecorate their official residence in Windsor. They will be allowed to make money in the private sector, and all the work they pursue will continue to “maintain the values ​​of Her Majesty”.

The agreement will take effect later in the spring of 2020.

Read the statement below.

Queen Elizabeth also issued a statement after “many months of conversations and more recent discussions” and she was “happy that together we have found a constructive and supportive way for my grandson and his family”.

Read the full statement below.

