Prince Harry and Meghan’s plan to move to Canada and escape the glare of the media spotlight has already failed, say royal experts.

British media have sent dozens of reporters and photographers to Vancouver Island, where Prince Harry, Meghan and their eight-month-old son Archie are currently based.

Since the decision to resign as senior royals, the couple has expressed their desire to have a different relationship with the media, including the removal of the royal rota system that gives certain members of the British press access to royal engagements.

Prince Harry and Meghan may have left the UK to escape the press – but the daddy will “lurk.”

Prince Harry pointed the finger at the media this week in a speech explaining his decision to seek a “more peaceful life.”

But Kiwi journalist Dan Wootton, who first broke the news of Prince Harry and Meghan’s plans to move to Canada, said that the idea of ​​leaving the UK to get away from the media was unrealistic.

Dan Wootton, originally from Lower Hutt, is the executive editor of the British tabloid newspaper The Sun.

“I think Meghan and Harry have been rather naive to think that moving to Canada or Hollywood will see less intrusion into their lives,” he told Stuff.

“Members of the royal family receive special protection and treatment from the British press as a result of those excesses during the life of Princess Diana that nobody wants to see repeated.”

He referred to the death of Princess Diana, who was killed in a car accident in Paris in 1997 when her vehicle was being chased by paparazzi.

The family plan to make Canada their new home.

Ingrid Seward, a royal biographer and editor of Majesty Magazine, told the BBC that it was the “safest place” for the couple in the UK.

“They have not been popped once since their marriage and if they are, no photos have been printed,” she told the Radio 4 program

“Those rules do not apply in Canada. Paps can come from all over the world and wait for them.”

It’s not just about Prince Harry and Meghan – baby Archie is also in the line of fire.

Wootton, executive editor of The Sun, said that newspapers in the UK were strict about what paparazzi photos they used.

“For example, there is a gentlemen’s agreement not to take pictures of the royal children unless they have official duties,” he said.

However, photos of Meghan with Archie in a front pack have already been widely published – also on the front page of The Sun. The couple has warned the media that they are prepared to take legal action against the photos.

When asked if The Sun is planning to keep a full-time reporter in Canada while the royal family was there, Wootton said he didn’t know what would happen in the long run.

But there were still many questions about the security and financial arrangements of the couple that justified the continued presence of the paper for a “big story of general interest”, he said.

“Harry and Meghan will have to understand that there will still be criticism of how they intend to earn millions of pounds, how they will do so without discrediting the royal family … we are on unknown territory.”

