Prince George becomes king after the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William. Being the head of the monarchy brings with it many responsibilities and expectations, but what is the biggest challenge Prince George could face, according to a body language expert?

Six-year-old Prince George has reportedly started to get a grip on what his life will mean.

His parents, Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, are said to have introduced him to red life and its future effects by reading fairy tale books.

A source told US Weekly: “William talks to George about what it means to be a king.

“He does this very simply because he doesn’t want his son to feel overwhelmed at such a young age.

“He explains things like he’s reading a children’s book, so George enjoys it.”

But despite the great support of his parents, grandfather and great-grandmother, Prince George is likely to face significant difficulties all his life.

Body language expert and energy reader Alison Ward has shown how the young person is likely to be influenced by the general public’s perception.

She said: “Prince George looks like a sensitive boy who wears a double-edged sword.

“He will be able to read situations and make a good leader, but he will be affected by negativity, rudeness, sharpness and anything that is not good.”

She added, “I’m saying everything I can’t see that George is King. I just don’t feel it for some reason.

“Could we move to a country without monarchs?

“George also has a worried look around him. Can you see his face twist and his eyes look for reassurance?”

According to a Closer Weekly source, Prince George is aware of his future role as king.

They told Closer Weekly: “William and Kate have already spoken to George and Charlotte about their future roles, but in a childish way so that they can understand without feeling overwhelmed.

“George knows that he is special and that one day he will be the future King of England.”

The source added: “George has transformed into a confident little boy and loves meeting new people, and Charlotte is a social butterfly.

“They don’t get nervous in public and are already showing signs of becoming great leaders.

“Louis has a great personality and is an open-minded child. He has a cute cheeky trail, like his sister.”