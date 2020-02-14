We thought we’d choose to put two ends of the love spectrum together today when we look back at Prince’s delicious cover of Joni Mitchell’s “A Case Of You” in this legendary 1983 performance.

A rarely seen video never stays on the internet for long when Prince’s legacy has something to do with it. From past experience, we encourage you to listen to his cover of Mitchell’s love song from Prince’s legendary “Purple Rain” show from 1983 on this vintage video as soon as possible.

Prince doesn’t cover many artists, there is the Sheryl Crow number, a particularly wonderful cover of Bob Dylan’s “All Along The Watchtower” and the unforgettable Coachella moment when Prince Radiohead’s maverick anthem “Creep”. If he covers them, he gives everything.

The same goes for this beautiful cover of Joni Mitchell’s “A Case Of You” from her groundbreaking album “Blue”. One difference, however, is that the covers above come from Prince’s later career, but this version of Mitchell’s track comes from Prince’s fiery beginnings.

Although the artist would cover the song in his stylized “A Case of U” on his 2002 album “One Nite Alone”, it was at this legendary concert that he recorded the painfully beautiful song for the first time. In 1983, when “1999” made a dent in the charts, Prince wanted to make things even better.

While performing for Minnesota’s Dance Theater Charity Show, the singer decided that this performance would be the night to debut some of his soon to be legendary material. He provided fans with future muso guarantees by performing some of the jewels in his musical crown for the first time – songs like “Let’s Go Crazy”, “I Would Die 4 U”, “Baby, I’m A Star” and von Of course, what would be the title track of his next LP, as well as the title of his first film, ‘Purple Rain’. On this legendary show, he also recognized one of the greatest songwriters in the world.

The singer was a fan of Joni Mitchell for a long time and even attended her shows when she was young. Mitchell, miraculously, is also a fan of the singer and often says that he is her favorite artist who has ever called her influence and tells New York Magazine: “Prince attended one of my concerts in Minnesota. I remember seeing him sitting in the front row when he was very young. He must have been about 15. He was sitting in a hallway and had unusually large eyes, ”she said.

“He saw the whole show with his collar raised and looked from side to side. You couldn’t miss him – he was a little prince. Prince wrote me fan mail with all the U’s and hearts as he writes. And the office took it as a mail from the freaking edge and just threw it away! “If only we could see them! But we can see this emotional toll.

With this longstanding veneration of the folk singer with long blond hair, Prince decided to honor the singer with one of her most famous songs with this beautiful cover. Prince’s whirling guitar licks and sultry, sexualized performance of the track are so archetypal that you can forgive yourself if you expect it to appear on Purple Rain. Instead, it was left in the room as a souvenir for the public for two decades.

Now we can look back on this great performance of Joni Mitchell’s “A Case Of You” at a small appearance in Minnesota by none other than Prince.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iP19mzpbX7M [/ embed]