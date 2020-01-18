Prince Charles will continue to provide financial support to Prince Harry, Meghan

advertisement

Fatherly duties. Prince Charles will continue to provide financial support Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan after leaving the royal family.

Royal correspondent of Harper’s Bazaar Omid Scobie On Saturday 18 January, it was reported that the 71-year-old Prince of Wales would continue to fund the operating costs of Sussexes from the private ownership of the Duchy of Cornwall. According to the official Sussex Royal website, Charles currently pays 95 percent of the couple’s operating costs.

“The proceeds of the estate will be passed on to HRH The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, who choose to use it to fund his public, charitable and private activities, as well as those of his family,” said the Duchy of Cornwall website.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will no longer receive public funding for future royal duties, according to Buckingham Palace. Sun’s royal correspondent, Emily Andrews, tweeted on Saturday that the Duchy of Cornwall Estate would give the couple just under $ 3 million annually.

Charles’ decision to finance his son and daughter-in-law is part of the decision to withdraw from higher royal duties. Queen Elizabeth the second announced on Saturday that final agreement had been reached on the couple’s future in the family.

35-year-old Harry and 38-year-old Meghan will lose their titles as Royal Highness and Royal Highness and will, according to a statement by Buckingham Palace, resign entirely as working members of the royal family.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles because they no longer belong to the royal family,” the palace’s statement said. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their desire to reimburse government grants for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their home in the UK.”

The statement added: “Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of the security measures. There are well-established independent processes to determine the need for publicly funded security. “

In her personal statement on Saturday, the 93-year-old queen showed support for the couple, whom she described as “beloved family members”.

“After months of talking and recent discussions, I am delighted that together we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family,” the monarch’s statement began. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be popular family members. I acknowledge the challenges they have faced through intensive testing over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life. “

She added: “I would like to thank you for your dedicated work in this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud that Meghan has quickly become a member of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life. ‘

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to work with their private patronage, although three of Harry’s military patronages are expected to end and, according to Scobie, will lose his title as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.

The couple, who will now split their time between Britain and North America, continue to plan to support the monarchy and participate in some royal engagements, such as Trooping the Color.

Her new roles will take effect in spring 2020, but Scobie indicates that there is an option to review the agreement next year.

