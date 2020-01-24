Prince Charles visits the grave of the grandmother in Jerusalem who saved Jews during the Holocaust - Israel News

advertisement

British Prince Charles solemnly visited the grave of his grandmother on Friday, who protected Jews during the Holocaust and whose turbulent life was characterized by exile, mental illness and religious devotion to the needy.

Princess Alice is buried in the Russian Orthodox Church of Saint Mary Magdalene, whose golden onion domes protrude from the Mount of Olives just outside Jerusalem. Archimandrite Roman Krassovsky, the local head of the Russian Orthodox Church, showed Karl in the 19th century how nuns prayed in black songs.

The Prince of Wales made no public statements, but he paid tribute to his grandmother the night before at the World Holocaust Forum, attended by dozens of other world leaders, which coincided with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz death camp.

“I have long been inspired by the selfless acts of my dear grandmother, Princess Alice of Greece, who saved a Jewish family in Nazi-occupied Athens in 1943 by taking them to their home and hiding them,” said Charles ,

She is considered one of the righteous among the peoples, an honor given by the Israeli Holocaust Memorial to Yad Vashem Gentiles who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust. Charles said it was a source of “immense pride” for him and the royal family.

British Prince Charles in the middle visits the tomb where his grandmother, Princess Alice, is buried in the Church of Saint Mary Magdalene on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem on January 24, 2020. Neil Hall / Pool Photo via AP

She was born in 1885 as Princess Alice von Battenberg. She was deaf and mentally ill from birth, but managed to devote much of her life to helping the poor, the sick, and refugees.

Queen Victoria’s great-granddaughter married Prince Andrew of Greece in 1903 and had five children, including Prince Philip, the future Duke of Edinburgh and wife of Queen Elizabeth II. The family was exiled twice and the princess was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. After a nervous breakdown, she spent some time in a sanatorium.

She became a Greek Orthodox nun in 1928 and lived in France. In 1940 she returned to Athens alone and lived in her brother-in-law’s three-story residence. During World War II, she worked with the Swedish and Swiss Red Cross to help those in need. She later founded an order of nuns known as the Christian Sisterhood of Maria and Martha.

When the Nazis invaded Athens in 1943, they protected three members of the Cohen family. The family’s father, former MP Haim Cohen, was close to the royal family until his death that year. Princess Alice did not know Cohen’s wife Rachel or his daughter Tilde, but still hid them in her villa and later protected Rachel’s son Michael.

According to Yad Vashem, the princess visited the family regularly and wanted to learn more about her Jewish faith. Once when suspicious Gestapo officials came home to interview her, the princess used her deafness to avoid answering her questions, it said.

British Prince Charles in the middle is greeted by nuns when he arrives at the Church of Saint Mary Magdalene, where Charles’ grandmother, Princess Alice, is buried in Jerusalem on January 24, 2020. Neil Hall / Pool Photo via AP

However, her own family fought on both sides of the Second World War. Prince Philip served in the British Royal Navy while her German royal sons-in-law fought for the Nazis. The Nazis and their collaborators killed 6 million Jews during the war.

Alice died in Buckingham Palace in 1969 and was later buried in the church in Jerusalem. She had asked to be buried alongside her Aunt Elisabeth, the Grand Duchess of Russia, who had also dedicated her life to charity and was canonized as a Russian Orthodox saint. Elizabeth’s grave is in the church itself, while Alice is buried in a small, attached chapel.

Prince William visited the grave of Alice, his great-grandmother, in June 2018. During a visit to the Holy Land in 1994, Prince Philip planted a tree near Yad Vashem in honor of his mother and visited her grave.

