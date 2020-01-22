Prince Charles did everything for his children and grandchildren

advertisement

Everything about the family! During a recent speech, Prince Charles made it clear that his priority is the future of his children and grandchildren.

“Everything I have tried to do and push for over the past 50 years has been done with our children and grandchildren in mind, because I didn’t want them to accuse them of doing nothing other than preventing and denying the problem . ”On Wednesday, January 22nd, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “Now, of course, they accuse us of just that. So put yourself in your position, ladies and gentlemen, we simply cannot waste any more time. The only limit is our willingness to act and the time to act is now. “

Charles is obviously a family man because he is a father of sons Prince William and Prince Harryand a grandpa to four little ones – Prince George6; Princess Charlotte4; Prince Louis1; and Archie, 8 months. However, if he doesn’t focus on all of his loved ones, Queen ElizabethSon apparently has a different interest.

advertisement

ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

“The squirrels that live in Scotland on the estate [Birkhall] totally fascinate him,” admitted the 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge in an interview. “As far as he gave them names and lets them into the house!”

“They come into the house in Birkhall and we make them chase around inside,” added William. “When I sit quietly, they do it around me. Sometimes when I leave my jackets on a chair with nuts in their pockets, I see them with their tails sticking out looking for nuts – they are incredibly special creatures. “This is not the first time that William has unveiled a treat about his father.

Keith Mayhew / SOPA Images / Shutterstock

“When we were younger, he took us on vacation,” said William during the documentary Prince, Son And Heir: Charles At 70. “We were on school holidays in Norfolk and went to garbage collection with him.”

We only know that Charles seems to be concentrating on his family these days and doing everything he can to improve the environment!

advertisement