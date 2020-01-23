Prince Charles appears to have shaken hands with Vice President Pence in the video of the World Holocaust Forum

advertisement

Prince Charles appeared to be shaking hands with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the World Holocaust Forum on Thursday, and the current video is going viral on social media. The clip shows Prince Charles greeting a number of other world leaders but quickly jumping past Pence, who then pats him gently on the arm. In the awkward exchange, some Twitter users spoke to a person who said, “Prince Charles makes sense. Perhaps because Pence was co-signing on #ConcentrationCamps in America, he didn’t shake hands at an Auschwitz liberation event. I suspect he is the King of England, whom we all need. “This seems to be related to Pence’s history as it is supportive homosexual conversion therapy.

Prince Charles seems to be bothering @VP Mike Pence in the #WorldHolocaustForum.

⁰ @ VPPressSec contacted The Washington Examiner and told us: “VP and Prince Charles spoke before entering the event area and also after his comments.” Pic.twitter.com/0kNXc32FZb

– Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 23, 2020

“Because they are not respected … Pence and Trump,” said another user, “both are embarrassed when they fly over seas. Remember that Baby Trump flies over seas first. You should do one for Pence.”

“Wow! That was cold! I’m amazed – it wiped (for a moment) the constant grin from the @ VP face and was an absolutely damned gesture. Unusual by a member of the royal family, but remember that Anne did it anyway has refused to greet the Trumps recently admonishing the Queen, “wrote someone else.

Look at Mike Pence’s face as he realizes that Prince Charles not only overlooked him but deliberately insulted him. He knew it was going to be a viral moment.

Just like the younger sister Anne Trump at the NATO summit in December.

The Windsors know what they’re doing. pic.twitter.com/Zu6QhGmKsw

– Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) January 23, 2020

Eventually it turned out that Prince Charles had actually spoken to Pence before the forum started, and that’s probably why he chose to simply greet other leaders he hadn’t addressed.

In a statement released on his own Twitter account, Pence spoke about the tragedy of the Holocaust and wrote: “Today we take a break to remember what President @realDonaldTrump rightly ‘has a dark spot in human History ‘- the greatest evil that human beings have ever committed against human beings in the long catalog of human crime. Today we remember the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. “

Photo credit: Getty Images

