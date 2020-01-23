advertisement

The now infamous handshake between Prince Charles and Vice President Mike Pence is not what it seems. The video shows the two leaders of the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on Thursday. When it turned out that Pence had shaken hands with the Prince of Wales, he was refused. Pences spokeswoman Katie Waldman told USA Today that the video does not represent the whole story.

“Vice President Pence and the Second Lady spoke to Prince Charles five minutes before they entered the room,” Waldman told the outlet via email. “They also shook hands at the end of what he said.”

Waldman made a similar statement on Twitter today, rejecting a claim by The DC Examiner that has since deleted her original tweet.

That is not true. VP and Prince Charles spoke before entering the event and after his speech. https://t.co/Qr79TN42Ax pic.twitter.com/LhsQVtHMRF

– Katie Waldman (@VPPressSec) January 23, 2020

In addition, Prince Charles’ spokesman Julian Payne retweeted a post stating that the two leaders had a “warm and long” conversation before the ceremony. Payne has also retweeted Waldman’s tweet that shows a video of Pence and Charles chatting backstage.

Correct 👇🏼 https://t.co/g67CIqwdef

– Julian Payne (@julianpayne) January 23, 2020

At the event, Charles spoke openly about the horrors of the Holocaust at the event.

“The Holocaust must never become a fact of history,” Charles told the crowd. “We must never stop being shocked or moved by the testimony of those who have lived through it. There is real violence, and there is still indescribable cruelty to people around the world for reasons of religion, race or belief committed. “

“We have to act fearlessly against lies and act decisively against words and acts of violence,” he continued. “We must never rest to create mutual understanding and respect.”

The supposed handshake nudge belongs to a normally dramatic time in the respective political careers of the two heads of state and government. Prince Charles is currently dealing with the fallout that his son Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have resigned from their royal duties. The historic decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has upset the royal family, although Queen Elizabeth II has described the talks as “productive”.

Pence is the third largest vice president of an accused president after the House of Representatives indicted Donald Trump last month. His meme-inspiring impeachment process is currently underway in the Senate, where he will be removed if he is convicted and replaced by Pence.

