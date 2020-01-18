Prince Beatrice wedding: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to make guest list for royal wedding

advertisement

Princess Beatrice, 31, is getting married this year to the Italian businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi [37]. The royal will probably be busy planning the ceremony that will take place in the spring. She attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding last year, but with confirmation that they will no longer use their HRH titles, will they make the guest list?

Some may wonder if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be behind the reunion of childhood friends, Princess Beatrice, and property mover Edo, because they started dating Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018 shortly after attending the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

After a year of dating, in September 2019, the happy couple announced their engagement with a selection of Instagram snaps, taken by Princess Eugenie.

Although the royal bride and her owner of the property have not yet released specific details of their upcoming wedding, it is likely that they have already thought of their guest list.

But if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take a “step back” to be “senior members” of the royal family, will they attend the wedding now?

Royal weddings are usually big occasions with family, friends and members of the public who are invited to celebrate.

The wedding, which is part of a series of high-society marriages taking place in 2020, including that of Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, will be one of the last royal weddings for a while, so it is expected to be a memorable and grand event .

Members of the Royal Family, including the Queen, are sure to be present, but with regard to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle it is unclear whether they will be there on the Great Day.

Royal blogger, Kate Disick, told Express.co.uk: “With tonight’s announcement, I don’t know if they [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] will be invited to Beatrice and Edo’s wedding.

“Not because they don’t want them to be there, but because their presence can cause a lot of media. Because it coincides with the transition period that the queen has given them.

“Even if they were invited, no one except Harry and Meghan would know for sure if they would like to participate at this time.”

It was announced tonight that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use their HRH titles later this year.

The new arrangements come into effect from “Spring 2020” and although Harry remains a Prince, the pair is known as Harry, Duke or Sussex and Meghan, Duchess or Sussex.

The arrangement coincides with the expected time frame for the wedding of Princess Beatrice, so although it is unlikely that their removal from the title will prevent them from being present, they can still choose not to do so because they have a significant Spending time on the Atlantic in North America and their schedule might prevent them from being present.

After the shocking announcement, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Saturday evening confirming that Meghan and Harry would no longer formally represent the Queen.

The statement said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support at the beginning of the next chapter of their lives.

“As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they must withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments.

“They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.

“With the Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations.

“Although they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussex people have made it clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values ​​of Her Majesty.

“The Sussex people will not use their HRH titles because they are no longer working for the Royal Family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their desire to reimburse Sovereign Grant expenses for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their British family home.

“Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements.

“This new model will take effect in the spring of 2020.”

