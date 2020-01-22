Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia 'misled' people on fire, says Malcolm Turnbull

advertisement

The former Prime Minister of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull, has launched a burning attack on his country’s response to climate change.

Turnbull told the BBC that current leader Morrison had no leadership during the bushfire crisis and had misled the country by “trivializing” the impact of global warming.

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has accused the Australian government of not doing enough.

Morrison’s center-right government has been criticized for refusing to discuss whether the climate has contributed to a longer dry season that feeds the fierce flames.

Turnbull also labeled Donald Trump is the world’s “leading denier of climate change” and said the US president was actively working against global efforts to reduce CO2 emissions.

Turnbull, surpassed as Prime Minister of Australia in 2018 and replaced by Morrison, told the British broadcaster that “everyone knew we were in a very dry season” before the burning season.

But “instead of doing what a leader should do … [Mr. Morrison], he sometimes downplayed it and ignored the influence of climate change, which is scientifically just nonsense. So that’s misleading people,” he said.

Forest fires are widespread in Australia and claim properties and lives.

“Then of course he chose to go on vacation in Hawaii at the height of the crisis. So I can’t explain that.

“It’s just not consistent with the way a prime minister should or should act in a national crisis like this.”

Morrison said earlier that climate change is “one of many factors” behind the uncontrolled forest fires that have devastated the nation since the winter, but it was not credible to make a direct link between the two.

In 2017, he famously used a lump of coal in parliament to support the industry.

Turnbull’s government had tried to push through a flagship energy policy, but it fell into a final concession on the right wing of its party.

He also accused US President Donald Trump of “using the politics of fear when it suits him … Trump is essentially the world’s biggest denier of climate.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison famously waved a lump of coal in parliament.

It came after the American leader in a speech in Davos called environmental activists “prophets of ruin.”

“The fundamental problem we face – particularly in the United States and also in Australia – this issue of global warming, global warming, has turned into an ideological issue or a matter of values,” Turnbull said .

“The more greenhouse gases you pump into the atmosphere, the more of the greenhouse effect you get, the warmer the planet becomes and the consequences we live with.”

