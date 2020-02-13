The prime minister refuses to comment on her deputy’s involvement in covertly taken photos of journalists investigating his party despite the promise of a positive campaign.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters told Magic Talk Thursday that NZ First was involved in the photos of Stuff journalist Matt Shand and RNZ reporter Guyon Espiner, who met former NZ First president Lester Gray in Tauranga.

These photos landed on the right-wing political blog The BFD, which has close links to the now-defunct blog Whale Oil, which was at the center of the so-called “dirty politics” in 2014.

Jacinda Ardern refused to comment on Winston Peters' involvement in covert photos of journalists.

“We took the photos to prove that this is behavior,” said Peters.

He later contradicted himself somewhat and informed the media that the photo had not been planned.

“We took the photos to demonstrate that this is behavior,” Peters told Magic Talk Thursday.

“Support found it strange when they saw ex-President Lester Gray with Mr. Epsiner, so they took a picture. It’s that easy.”

Labor deeply criticized the links between Whale Oil and the National Party in 2014, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is now refusing to comment on the matter.

A spokesman said it was NZ First’s business on Thursday evening and again on Friday morning. The prime minister refused to answer direct questions asked at an event in Hamilton.

Ardern committed Labor last month to a “positive, factually robust campaign” at their caucus retreat.

National Party deputy chairwoman Paula Bennett condemned Ardern’s silence and said she needed to deal with Peters and explain what had happened.

“He made a final statement yesterday that he was involved in something that is at best unethical and at worst cuts through our democracy. Both he and the Prime Minister have questions they need to answer.”

“Ignorance and burying her head is not a guide.”

Bennett said it had to be determined who took the photos and what connection they had with Peters.

She also asked how they would have known to take a photo of Shand who was not photographed next to Gray and is not as publicly recognizable as Espiner.

Paul Tolich of the E Tū Union, who represents journalists, struck Peters on the matter.

“Mr. Peters has to apologize to the journalists and give a categorical assurance that something like this will not happen again.”

“The type of tactic New Zealand uses to first photograph the journalists and then post the photo on a right-wing political blog is frighteningly similar to other examples of attacks on journalists when working in countries where journalists are free is suppressed. “

Tolich is also a member of the NZ Council of the Labor Party, the top non-parliamentary group.

Journalist Nicky Hager, who wrote Dirty Politics about whale oil in 2014, said Peters should know better because he had been a target of such blogs himself.

“It seems like a really bad idea for NZ First to use an attack blog with Cameron Slater as a means of communicating through the media,” Hager told Stuff.

“You should know better because you have been unscrupulously targeted by the same people many times.”

Slater doesn’t seem to be running straight The BFD and suffered a stroke last year.

However, the blog acted as the successor to Whale Oil as this website was closed due to legal pressure.

The last post on Whale Oil pointed readers to The BFD as the successor, and the email address linked to the URL leads back to Whale Oil.

James Shaw, co-chair of the Greens, made a statement saying the party was focusing on reforming the electoral system.

“As people know, the Green Party has long held that our democracy must be more transparent and fair. The Greens believe that we need to review and reform our electoral system, including donations, and that is what we are focusing on.”