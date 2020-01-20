Pride of Manchester Awards 2020: the categories - and how to nominate your unsung heroes

The Manchester Evening News is pleased to welcome TSB nominations for the 2020 Pride of Manchester Awards.
The glittering ceremony, hosted by Kym Marsh, is recognized by a variety of unsung heroes from the Greater Manchester area.
Funding campaigns, activists, rescue workers and inspiration children were honored at the opening ceremony last year.
We need your help to make this year’s awards, once again given by former Corrie star Kym Marsh, a success.
Do you know an unsung hero? They can be of any age and from any area of life.
Categories are open for nominations:
- TSB community partners
- Fundraiser of the year
- Young fundraiser of the year
- Emergency Service Award
- Outstanding bravery
- Child / teenager of courage
- lifetime Achievement
-
Special recognition
In pictures: Last year’s Pride of Manchester Awards
You can read about last year’s winners in each category here.
Click here for nomination.
You can also print out the PDF form at the bottom of the page and send it to our judges by post.
Here’s what judges are looking for in each category …
TSB community partners
For an individual or group of people who have worked in partnership in their community to improve the lives of those around them.
This can be anything from helping young people to thriving, bringing communities together to create something special.
The winner (s) will have motivated the support of those around them to make a difference.
Last year’s winner: Dena Murphy
Dena Murphy
Fundraiser of the year
For tireless and inspiring fundraisers (16 years and older).
Last year’s winner: Bryn Hughes
Bryn Hughes
(Image: Manchester Pride)
Young fundraiser of the year
Reward a young person under the age of 15 for inspiring charity work.
Last year’s winner: Emma Harris
Emma Harris
(Image: Manchester Pride)
Award for emergency services
For the police, fire brigade, ambulance, paramedics or air, sea or mountain rescue who go beyond the call of duty.
Last year’s winners: PC Mohammed Nadeem
PC Mohammed Nadeem
(Image: Viva PR)
Outstanding bravery
For adults who risk their own safety to help others in danger.
Last year’s winner: Eric Cavannagh / Joe Smalley
Eric Cavannagh, left, and Joe Smalley
(Image: Manchester Pride)
Child / adolescent of courage
To fight the chances of helping others or putting yourself at risk to save someone in danger.
Last year’s winner: Anya Ottley
Anya Ottley
(Image: Manchester Evening News)
lifetime Achievement
Recognize a person’s far-reaching performance, possibly at national or international level.
Last year’s winner: Neil Cliffe
Kym Marsh and Neil Cliffe
(Image: Manchester Evening News)
Special recognition
For achievements that are not included in other categories, e.g. B. The inspiration of caregivers, activists and members of the armed forces.
Last year’s winner: Pauline Town / Alex Johnson / Patsy Mckie
Left to right: Pauline Town, left Alex Johnson and Patsy Mckie
(Image: M.E.N.)
To nominate, click here.
Click the download link below to print out the PDF version of the nomination form.