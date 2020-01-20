Pride of Manchester Awards 2020: the categories - and how to nominate your unsung heroes

advertisement

The Manchester Evening News is pleased to welcome TSB nominations for the 2020 Pride of Manchester Awards.

The glittering ceremony, hosted by Kym Marsh, is recognized by a variety of unsung heroes from the Greater Manchester area.

Funding campaigns, activists, rescue workers and inspiration children were honored at the opening ceremony last year.

We need your help to make this year’s awards, once again given by former Corrie star Kym Marsh, a success.

Do you know an unsung hero? They can be of any age and from any area of ​​life.

Categories are open for nominations:

Fundraiser of the year

Young fundraiser of the year

Emergency Service Award

Outstanding bravery

Child / teenager of courage

lifetime Achievement

Special recognition

Special recognition

In pictures: Last year’s Pride of Manchester Awards

You can read about last year’s winners in each category here.

Click here for nomination.

You can also print out the PDF form at the bottom of the page and send it to our judges by post.

Here’s what judges are looking for in each category …

TSB community partners

For an individual or group of people who have worked in partnership in their community to improve the lives of those around them.

This can be anything from helping young people to thriving, bringing communities together to create something special.

The winner (s) will have motivated the support of those around them to make a difference.

Last year’s winner: Dena Murphy

Dena Murphy

Fundraiser of the year

For tireless and inspiring fundraisers (16 years and older).

Last year’s winner: Bryn Hughes

Bryn Hughes

(Image: Manchester Pride)

Young fundraiser of the year

Reward a young person under the age of 15 for inspiring charity work.

Last year’s winner: Emma Harris

Emma Harris

(Image: Manchester Pride)

Award for emergency services

For the police, fire brigade, ambulance, paramedics or air, sea or mountain rescue who go beyond the call of duty.

Last year’s winners: PC Mohammed Nadeem

PC Mohammed Nadeem

(Image: Viva PR)

Outstanding bravery

For adults who risk their own safety to help others in danger.

Last year’s winner: Eric Cavannagh / Joe Smalley

Eric Cavannagh, left, and Joe Smalley

(Image: Manchester Pride)

Child / adolescent of courage

To fight the chances of helping others or putting yourself at risk to save someone in danger.

Last year’s winner: Anya Ottley

Anya Ottley

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

lifetime Achievement

Recognize a person’s far-reaching performance, possibly at national or international level.

Last year’s winner: Neil Cliffe

Kym Marsh and Neil Cliffe

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Special recognition

For achievements that are not included in other categories, e.g. B. The inspiration of caregivers, activists and members of the armed forces.

Last year’s winner: Pauline Town / Alex Johnson / Patsy Mckie

Left to right: Pauline Town, left Alex Johnson and Patsy Mckie

(Image: M.E.N.)

To nominate, click here.

Click the download link below to print out the PDF version of the nomination form.

