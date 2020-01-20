Pride of Manchester Awards 2020: Check out last year's winners and their inspiring stories

advertisement

Meet the people who gather the big ones in Greater Manchester – ordinary people who do extraordinary things.

These are the winners of last year’s Pride of Manchester Awards.

As you can see, heroes come from all walks of life. We couldn’t have been more proud of the winners of our opening event.

The star-studded evening hosted by former Corrie star Kym Marsh at the Principal Hotel celebrated the spirit of our city and showed selfless acts of courage and courage in the face of adversity.

From a heroic retiree who attacked an armed gang to thwart a robbery, to a little girl who fought cancer with a song and excited millions, they all share a remarkable, indomitable spirit.

This attitude honored the entire city for their inspiring response after the Manchester Arena bombings.

You showed the world what it means to be a Mancunian.

Thank you for making us proud.

For details on the nomination, click here.

These are last year’s award winners …

Award for emergency services: PC Mohammed Nadeem

Kym Marsh with PC Mohammed Nadeem

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

PC Mohammed Nadeem endangered his life when he saved a man from an ice-cold, fast-flowing river.

He had only been on the job for nine months when he answered a radio call last February about concerns about a man near Hardy’s Gate Bridge in Bury.

When PC Nadeem (32) arrived at the scene, the man lost his grip and fell into the river.

Without thinking about his own safety, he immediately climbed over the bank and jumped into the water.

For the next 20 minutes, PC Nadeem, who admitted he wasn’t a great swimmer, struggled to keep the man from drowning and dragged him upstream to the safety of the bank.

PC Nadeem said: “I always wanted to help people – to be there for people.

“Saving someone’s life is the best thing you can ever do on duty.”

Lifetime Achievement Award: Neil Cliffe

Neil Cliffe with Sue Johnston, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford at last year’s event

(Image: Sean Hansford)

Neil Cliffe has been collecting and supporting cancer patients and their families for four decades after defeating the disease himself.

After being diagnosed with colon cancer in 1981 at the age of 45, Neil promised the surgeon who underwent his life-saving surgery to raise money to buy an endoscopic device.

He was the first cancer patient in England to run a marathon, but it was only the beginning of a lifelong dedication to helping others and raising money.

He launched the Buy A Brick Appeal to collect donations for the construction of a center for cancer patients and their families on the grounds of the Wythenshawe Hospital.

More than £ 1 million was raised and the Neil Cliffe Center opened in 1992 to offer holistic services, including counseling, acupuncture and hair loss treatment for patients with life-threatening diseases.

Today, the center supports thousands of people from all over Manchester, and Neil, now in her eighties, continues to inspire volunteers to raise funds to keep the business running.

Outstanding Bravery Award (two winners): Eric Cavannagh and Joe Smalley

Eric Cavannagh with Anne Hegarty and Luke Campbell MBE

Eric Cavannagh, 79, threw robbers armed with a pistol and machete in a terrible raid on a social club.

Eric was at the Brackley Conservative Club in September 2017 when a woman and two men entered with a machete and a pistol.

He grabbed the man by the gun, picked up the gun, and pushed him away.

As he continued to deal with the shooter, the other robber attacked him with the machete and severed his finger.

But Eric’s actions gave the stewardess time to press a panic button and the robbers fled empty-handed.

Stockport’s Joe Smalley risked his own safety to save a young woman from a terrible armed attacker.

Joe Smalley with Helen Skelton and Ray Mears

Joe was about to go to bed when he heard screams from outside the house he was sharing with his partner.

He ran outside and found a young woman on the floor.

The victim, a teenager, had gone home from the train station when she was grabbed from behind and held by the throat with a knife.

When Joe tried to help him, her attacker attacked him from behind and tried to cut him with a knife. Joe blocked the attack and suffered a hand injury.

The attacker had to flee the scene.

Fundraiser of the year: Bryn Hughes

Bryn Hughes receives the Pride of Manchester Award from Samantha Giles and Iwan Thomas

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

The 52-year-old Bryn Hughes showed extraordinary courage when his daughter PC Nicola Hughes was murdered by the refugee Dale Cregan in 2012.

The father used his grief to help others and raised more than £ 300,000 for young crime victims.

He founded the PC Nicola Hughes Memorial Fund and participated in challenges such as the North Pole Marathon to raise money.

It is about offering support, educational opportunities and vocational training to young people affected by violent crime.

The money raised even funded the training of almost 100 volunteers who are now working for victim support.

Child of Courage: Anya Ottley

Kym Marsh and Anya Ottley

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Anya Ottley, seven, was fighting cancer when she got up to sing at a wedding.

Her incredible rendition of “Fight Song” went viral and excited people around the world.

Anya was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer in November 2017 and had her left kidney removed.

While performing 28 rounds of intensive chemotherapy at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, she came on stage at a friend’s wedding.

The video was viewed seven million times on YouTube and she also raised £ 20,000 for the Little Princess Trust and the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

TSB community partner: Dena Murphy

Kym Marsh with Dena Murphy on stage at the Pride of Manchester Awards

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Green-fingered great-grandmother Dena Murphy helps young offenders perform community services and feeds retirees with products from their contingent.

90-year-old Dena often works on the patch three hours a day in New Moston and uses her love of gardening to help criminals learn new skills and pay back their debts to society.

To date, she has helped 300 former criminals perform community service assignments by teaching them allotment gardens.

The pensioner grows 23 types of fruit and vegetables and offers a three-course lunch every week for around 50 pensioners from New Moston.

Dena has built such a strong relationship with some of the former criminals that she helped with rehabilitation that they still come over every Saturday to help out at the club for lunch.

Young fundraiser of the year: Emma Harris

Emma Harris with Michelle Heaton and Danny Jones

(Image: Sean Hansford)

15-year-old Emma Harris raised £ 20,000 for the Cheshire Down Syndrome Support Group by manufacturing and selling gingerbread socks.

She launched the appeal two years ago. Together with her father Chris, she went to a local bakery to sell cookies on World Down Syndrome Day.

Your idea helped raise the profile of the Cheshire charity, which supports more than 100 people with Down syndrome and their families.

Their campaign also reached over 15,000 school children to raise awareness.

Special price: Patsy Mckie

Patsy McKie with Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt

Patsy Mckie founded Mothers Against Violence after her youngest son was shot in Manchester.

Dorrie was killed in August 1999, weeks before he was supposed to start a college sports and recreation course.

The 20-year-old was not directly involved in gangs and had never had any trouble with the police.

To ensure the safety of others, Patsy was a co-founder of MAV for women whose relatives or friends had been victims or who were at risk of gang violence.

Dorrie’s brother Ian said: “Mothers came together to bring about change, removed fear of challenging gangs, and gathered the community to address the problem.

“They trusted other mothers who knew their children were involved in gangs to do something.

“They didn’t feel like they could go to the police if they found a gun in their house, but they felt they could go to this group of mothers for help and support.”

Special price: Pauline Town

Pauline with Sally Lindsey and Mayor Andy Burnham at the Pride of Manchester Awards

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Pauline Town, who runs The Station pub in Ashton-under-Lyne, has dedicated her life to helping the homeless.

Every day she distributes 60 packed lunches to the homeless, but she also offers practical support and advice.

She started her mission in 2013 when a man with mental health problems begging on the street knocked on the door of the pub.

“I started letting him come in for a brew,” said Pauline.

“I started helping and it took five or six months for him to receive personal payments for independence and housing.

Finally, we brought him back in touch with his daughter for the first time in 15 years. He has now gone to get closer to her. ‘

Since then, she has helped more than 200 homeless people get off the streets to a safe, warm home.

Special award: Alex Johnson

Alex Johnson and Kym Marsh

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Alex Johnson’s son Jack was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy in 2011.

The rare, degenerative muscle wasting disease mainly affects boys and makes them need a wheelchair in their teens.

Few survive beyond their 20s. In 2012, Alex and his husband Andy, a former rugby player, founded Joining Jack to raise money for research into the disease.

They raised over £ 2 million for clinical trials. Alex not only collects donations and raises awareness, but has also become a strong voice in the Duchenne community. He advocates earlier access to medication and invests in a promising gene therapy program that could help all boys with Duchenne.

In 2016, he founded The Duchenne Children’s Trust Duchenne UK, a national charity dedicated to finding a cure for the disease.

To date, Duchenne UK has directly funded three clinical trials and has provided £ 10m for research grants.

Judges’ Special Award: The Spirit of Manchester

Mancunians have been recognized for their incredible spirit

(Image: PA)

The special award of our judges honored the incredible spirit of Manchester – the way people and city come together and refuse to hate victory over love after the 2017 arena bombing.

Among the nominations we received were so many for the extraordinary people who helped Manchester heal after the terrible attack that it was impossible to determine individual winners.

The award recognized everyone who opened their hearts and offered a helping hand, including fundraisers, children and adolescents, survivors, activists and community leaders.

