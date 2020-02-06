Advertisement

Jenny Peterman, Executive Director of the Ukiah Players Theater, supports the customer with her upcoming play “Pride and Prejudice”, which will open on Thursday, February 13th.

The customer Gray Wolfe-Smith puts the male leads in the vest, and the resulting “ooh’s and aah’s” are well deserved. According to Peterman, fabric for the costumes represented the greatest effort in the production of this piece.

Jane Austen’s beloved novel and the abundance of the following reenactments made “Pride and Prejudice” a natural fit for UPT. However, Peterman notes that there is a reason why smaller houses don’t take up this piece: the costumes.

“I don’t know we’ve ever made a piece from the Regency era at UPT. For this performance, we had to make 95 percent of the pieces that you’ll see on stage. Everything was made specifically for our 30-person cast, so we have a fairly large costume crew. Everything on the set is already in place, so we spent everything on costumes. We decided to make a good investment because they will definitely be used for future shows. But these expenses are big Consideration for the directors who set up their annual show schedule, ”says Peterman.

She beats her hat for the other directors this season, some of whom have directed some of this year’s plays that are guaranteed to fill the seats. “A few other people took part this year and I had to do a show that I’m very excited about,” she smiles.

“Pride and Prejudice”, written by Austen over 200 years ago, is considered one of the most popular novels in English. Some call it a romance or, in today’s vernacular, a rom-com, but perhaps the piece can best be described with Jane Austen’s first title “First Impressions”. For Peterman, the first impression she had of the book was when she read it at the age of 11 and a few years later. Like the best books, her first impressions stayed with her, so she had to convert the book into a script over five days with the help of experienced actor Tony Rakes, who plays Mr. Darcy.

“Tony helped with the editing. I chose this book because I love it. I now realize that when I was 13 I realized that the language was so elegant that I didn’t think I understood that people were actually fighting, ”says Peterman.

“It usually takes me three days to adapt a book to a script. This took me five. I added extra elbow grease. Tony asks me to notice the gaps in my writing. He has a very critical eye, ”she continues.

For those who know the book, Peterman is certain that these viewers will leave the play as if all expectations have been met. “The story is so classic and people just love it.” In a way, Austen’s novel paved the way for countless romantic stories and films. “Most of the adjustments focus on romance, but for me Mr. Bennett is my favorite character. At that time, it was outrageous for Mr. Bennett to take some of his points of view, ”said Peterman.

The book was written in a time of enormous social change and tells the story of the Bennett family. Mr. and Mrs. Bennett, played by husband and wife John and Joy Evans, must find a way to support the middle-class family’s finances and support their five daughters. At that time, only sons could inherit the country, so the daughters feel the pressure to “get married” to ensure their well-being. The arrival of a brooding, selfish Mr. Darcy changes the world of the family, especially Elizabeth, which misinterprets her first impressions of Mr. Darcy, resulting in a series of events that ultimately make everyone “happy”.

On the surface, the material is the intoxicating stuff of Rom-Coms, but just below the surface, Peterman Austen picks up on the writings and deepens the deeper topics that are anchored in the book: changing social attitudes towards women and marriage, the complex relationships between friends and family members, the meaning of love and duty, and whether one can or should marry for “love” rather than security.

It is Sage, the daughter of John and Joy Evans, who brought the couple onto the UPT stage. Sage has been involved in a number of UPT appearances.

“I have a theater background, but it’s been quite a while. This was the perfect time and opportunity to get involved in the right play. I’m happy to get into something so juicy,” smiles Joy, who plays Mrs. Bennett “It is Mrs. Bennett’s passion and desire to do things that I can identify with,” she continues, adding that she had read the book in her twenties and familiarized herself with many of the book’s adaptations to film was.

“Sage is very familiar with this place,” says John Evans, who plays Mr. Bennett. He couldn’t miss the opportunity to try it out. “Jane Austen? Come on! These are great words, wonderful stuff. I was super tempted to audition. I thought about it and talked to Sage. She hesitated that we were going to get on her lawn, so of course I did auditioned immediately, “he laughs. He initially withdrew from the audition, but was encouraged by Joy.” They had not yet found the actor. I came in and I was terrible, ”he giggles. “Everything went well. It is such strong material. The combination of that and Jenny – it’s a wonderful, great group of people in a great community who find each other. “

“John and Joy came to the theater to support their daughter until they auditioned. I can only say that they are absolutely fabulous, ”says Peterman. “Since I usually do musicals and family shows, I work with straight-play actors that I usually can’t work with, and it’s wonderful.”

“Mr. Bennet’s love for each of his family members reminds me of my own family. My teeming mother reminds me of Mrs. Bennett,” says Peterman.

Cody Phillips makes his theatrical debut as Mr. Charles Bingley. “This is my very first ever,” he says. “Tony Rakes is a friend of mine. He asked me to audition. “Phillips teaches English at the Redwood Academy of Ukiah. “I teach a lot of drama with stories and poems. I read “Pride and Prejudice” in high school. I didn’t teach it, but I saw the film last year. I remember how funny and natural Austen’s writing was – her charisma prevailed in her writing. I wasn’t emotionally attached to the book until I got involved with the play, ”he notes.

Peterman adds that history addresses changing attitudes towards marriages. “They are getting closer to love and don’t want to get married for a title or money anymore. I think these issues still inspire women 200 years later. Jane Austen certainly couldn’t have known what impact her ideas would have on the world,” concludes Peterman ,

The show runs from Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons through March 8th. The evening shows start at 7 p.m. and the matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the UPT box office, online and from the Mendocino Book Company. The UPT box office is open from Tuesday to Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information, please visit http://www.ukiahplayerstheatre.org/ or call (707) 462-9226.

