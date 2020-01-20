advertisement

Soon in its second season, NBC’s manifesto not only turned the Grace vocations upside down, but also introduced some new faces that could change the life of the Stones for the better or possibly for the worse.

On the one hand, Michaela was appointed to the NYPD as a new partner, a development that she very much accepted. “Jared was the love of her life, but he’s starting to push boundaries that Mick can’t handle,” Melissa Roxburgh told TVLine. “He doesn’t give her the space to find out her life and what happened to the plane, so she has to distance herself from it.”

Enter Mick’s new partner, Detective Drea Mikami (played by Charmed Alum Ellen Tamaki). “I really hope she falls in love or something because she’s great,” laughs Roxburgh. “They have a somewhat rocky start because she’s not Michaela’s norm – she comes from a higher class and tries to adapt, but Drea doesn’t know how to be normal. She’s super embarrassing and it’s funny. Ellen is incredible . “

But because Manifest is Manifest, could we ultimately guess that Drea is doing no good and maybe finance this job with a key 828? “We can, we can’t,” teases Roxburgh.

As for the actual new love interest in Mick’s life – a trailer that was played on the TCA winter press tour revealed an (um) intimate development for the two – how will Zeke get behind the bars as he is? “Some really big things are happening with Michaela and Jared and Zeke,” Matt Long told TVLine. “This (prison) story ends in a way, but the way it ends opens up all sorts of other problems for the three of us, and it’s really interesting and exciting to watch.”

Elsewhere, youthful Olive Stone – who feels particularly “excluded” from family dynamics since her mother has been called – has proven to be ripe for believer recruitment, a cult-is-a-strong word that the 828s likes , “Like angels,” says Luna Blaise TVLine. When Olive changes her hair and starts hanging out with Maxine and friends, “a lot will happen, and without giving too much away, not everything will be good,” Blaise teases. “I really go into full Believer mode and it goes in two different directions – bad things come from him and great things come from him.”

Could the faithful try to take advantage of Olive’s family ties to several 828s, although Maxine apparently shook it off when they first met the girls? “This is a good question and depends on your definition of exploit,” says showrunner Jeff Rake. “In this apparently benevolent community, a few dark characters are brewing together, and by the middle of the season Olive and others will realize that a grenade will go off and she shouldn’t be sure who she can be.”

Olive will also cross the path of the newly discovered 828 T.J, played by Garrett Wareing (PLL: The Perfectionists). “He plays an important role in Olive’s history this season …” Blaise points out. “Is he a potential love interest? We do not know it. But the way I T.J. meet, people will be like, ‘Ohhhhh! ‘

