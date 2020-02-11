SIMILAR POSTS

The end is getting closer for CBS Criminal Minds. For many who have had BAU at home for a decade and a half, big decisions are at risk.

This Wednesday at 10 / 9c, which will be broadcast at a later date and emerges from Survivor’s two-hour season opener, the long-lasting crime drama will be broadcast at its penultimate hour, in which not one but two agents make career decisions. JJ Jareau, who recently cheated on death, is one of the vets who want to cross a fork in the road.

TVLine invited A.J. Cook will revisit the latest JJ / Reid novel and preview the week’s episode and the series finale (titled “And in the End” and January 19th as the second of two episodes).

TVLINE | First, let’s rewind something. Tell me how you reacted to last season’s finale, how that season started, and what you and Matthew had to do.

Well, it was definitely a balancing act. I was so afraid for the whole thing from the start, but I just trusted the process and I think it worked really well. After doing a show for so long, I feel like we deserve the right to go there, although it’s not what we normally do. It was a really interesting turn that definitely made our two characters grow in the areas where they needed to grow. It’s the “underlying swarm” thing or whatever, or the intimacy and friendship between these two and the lines that get confused between where things had to be said. And now they’re better off. Sometimes you have to let go of something so that it really comes home. I think it was very brave of our authors to do that.

TVLINE | I was relieved that there was no moment when Will heard her talk about their mutual “love” in the hospital.

Yes. I think they did really well and Matthew (Gray Gubler) did a great job with his ending. He and I have always worked well together, and then when you put Josh Stewart, Will in there, somehow it worked.

TVLINE | There was a moment after the birth of Matt and Kristy’s baby when JJ felt that Reid had just met someone and she was urging him to hang out with this new person. You had to play this look that melted from happiness to some melancholy or melancholy … and back to a certain level of satisfaction.

Nothing is easy. Everything is complicated. There are so many emotions when it comes to relationships. For me this scene was really the arch that bound it nicely, I think. She loves him so much, she just wants him to be happy – and whatever that is, she’ll support 110 percent just as he will support her. In a way, it’s really this beautiful love story, but not your standard love story. It is a love that surpasses. It is unconditional.

TVLINE | What is going on this week in the penultimate hour of the series? The summary reads (dramatically): “Prentiss and JJ are facing important decisions that they have to make about their future!”

Dun-dun-dunnnn! Yes, JJ gets an offer to run an office in New Orleans. In fact, both women, Prentiss and JJ, face major life decisions regarding career and career, family and love. Especially after all the drama and turmoil with the shooting and the JJ / Reid situation, I think JJ is really stepping back and looking at her life. She plays with the idea of ​​leaving.

TVLINE | I’ve heard Prentiss share something that adds another level of complexity to JJ’s own decision.

It’s a really nice thing too. I love their relationship and how much they trust each other and this “feminine strength” there. It’s a really nice thing to play and watch on our TV screen.

TVLINE | Could there be characters beyond JJ and Prentiss who have to make such decisions at the end of the series?

The answer to that is a big yes. There is much. So much so that (JJ’s) situation is probably the least worrying because there are other, really big ones. There are many big changes in the life of BAU and everyone involved.

TVLINE | Aubrey Plaza sneaked up on us and returned as Cat Adams last week. Have there been other surprise guests in the last three episodes that we may not have heard of?

We’ll go into some flashbacks, which is a nice recall for all of our super-loyal fans who have been there from the start. We will also see many old faces that we thought were gone. It was a fun last season to search the old Criminal Minds files and get out the old characters.

And then there’s this chameleon that keeps getting us away and making our lives hell. Of course we will see the fabulous Michael Mosley again. So … there is a lot. There is still a lot to do and we only have a few episodes left.

TVLINE | How would you describe the series finale (written by show runner Erica Messer and actress Kirsten Vangsness)?

It is very nostalgic. For me it’s a bit of a yearbook – or a 15 year book. In order to really put it in perspective, we all went to kindergarten together and have now graduated from high school. It’s like going to college and it’s difficult to sum up all of the experiences we’ve had in that time.

TVLINE | After seeing it, I don’t think it’s a spoiler to say that there is a great montage of all the backyard parties.

I know! Rossi’s back yard, all the weddings, all the celebrations after the fall … It’s a really great family atmosphere and I think we wanted to give that to our fans. That was our farewell from our family to you to say, “Thank you for being here with us.”

