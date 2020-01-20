advertisement

We haven’t seen Star Trek captain Jean-Luc Picard on the screen in almost two decades, and he’s changed a lot during that time … and the actor played him too.

“One of the reasons he’s different is that Patrick Stewart is also 20 years old,” says 79-year-old Stewart, who starred as Jean-Luc in CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Picard (debut on Thursday, March 23. January) returns. , says TVLine. “And that’s a significant difference, not just in my physical life, which is fine,” he adds with a knock on a nearby wooden table, “but (my) emotional life, inner life. You get to a point where your view of the future changes a bit depending on how far away the future is. “

However, it’s not just wistful nostalgia in Jean-Luc’s head. “Actually, he’s a bit tortured,” Stewart notes.

This agony stems from Picard’s ugly separation from Starfleet, as we have learned, in the years since Stewart’s last appearance as Picard in the 2002 Star Trek: Nemesis movie. “Looking back at his regret, Picard says,” I admit the perfect Becoming an enemy of the good, “says executive producer Alex Kurtzman.” As always, he had such a high bar to behave in complicated gray areas. When he felt that Starfleet was not acting in this interest, he took his toys and went home. “He adds that in many ways Picard is” still the Jean-Luc we know from Next Generation “,” but he’s broken a lot more, and he’s out of armada behind … it’s very easy to be the big man who faces complicated decisions when you’ve got an army behind. It’s a lot harder when you don’t. “

However, Picard becomes active again when he is approached by a young woman (played by Isa Briones) who urgently needs his help. His eagerness to help her “depends on the guilt he feels for losing (Picard’s Next Generation Buddy) data (in Nemesis). The guilt he feels for not having as many people as possible helped because he left Starfleet. ” Heather Kadin notes. He is still struggling with the choices he made. Were they the right ones? Weren’t they? At that time they were probably the right ones for who he was as a person, but now, twenty years later … (he) can go back and change them. “

According to EP Michael Chabon, the former captain of the Enterprise is also “at a completely different place in his life” when we catch up with him in Picard. In fact, according to the Trek canon, Jean-Luc is now 92 years old and is more likely to drink wine in his French vineyard and chat with his number one dog than to be mistaken for a fistfight. (Amusingly, he actually retired from a gun battle at the Picard premiere.) “One of the great things about Patrick is that he has no idea what he wanted to do here,” Kurtzman says, “and we all agreed would be an absolute hit if we threw it in the middle of the action and pretended that it was 22 years old. So by the way, he has to behave like a 92-year-old with a bad heart. It was a very conscious decision to get him out of the way of the action. “

But Jean-Luc is not afraid to rise in difficult times, Kurtzman teases: “You will see in later episodes, even if he knows that he cannot win a fight, if it is the right fight, he will throw down. He may not get there, but he still has the fire he had when he was younger. ‘

Stay on TVLine all week for even more insight into Star Trek: Picard before the series premiere on Thursday.

