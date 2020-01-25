Pretchel's Putback helps No. 6 Stanford, Colorado | to overtake National Sports

advertisement

STANFORD, California (AP) – Freshman Ashten Pretchel didn’t think much about it. She was caught in the excitement of the moment.

All she did was take two of the greatest shots of her young career.

advertisement

Pretchel lagged the starting positions in the last two minutes and No. 6 Stanford slipped past Colorado 76-68 on Friday night in extra time.

Mya Hollingshed hit a 3-pointer in less than 2 seconds to give Colorado a 64-62 lead, but Stanford combined it with a perfect pass and layup from Pretchel that scored 12 points and had four rebounds – all in all last 5:01 – to send the game into extra time.

“We work on it every day in training,” said Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer. “Lacie (Hull) made a great pass and Ashten ended it. We ran down the track and did a few plays. “

Lexie Hull, who had a career high of 29 points, hung up less than 20 seconds before the end to give Stanford a 62-61 lead and seven points behind. She also had a break in the last 41 seconds of overtime to give Stanford a 71-68 lead.

“We can learn a lot from this,” said Hull. “Especially when we come down so early. We have to start better. “

Newcomer Jaylyn Sherrod scored 21 points this season and had seven assists for the Buffaloes, who haven’t beaten a top 25 team in nearly three years.

“She’s incredible,” Colorado coach JR Payne said of Sherrod. “She is a great player, a great team mate, hardworking, selfless and extremely competitive.”

Hollingshed scored 15 points and Aubrey Knight 12 for Colorado, who won just two games in conference play last year.

Colorado used 20 offensive rebounds to gain a significant advantage on the second chance points. The buffalo had a 16-4 edge in this section, which entered the fourth quarter. Stanford noted the next 11 such points.

“Rebounding is what we do consistently,” said Payne. “Stanford recovered much better in the second half and that made a difference.”

Hollingshed hit a 3-pointer and added a free throw to give Colorado a 54-48 advantage.

Two minutes later, Knight hit a 3-pointer from the corner to bring the buffalo to the top at 59:52.

“Colorado was extremely aggressive,” said VanDerveer. “We had our hands full the whole game. You have some nice players. “

Fran Belibi added 11 points to Stanford.

The buffs defeated Stanford 8-2 over the last 6-7 of the third quarter and ended 41-39 in the fourth round.

Stanford scored the final seven points of the second quarter, including Nadia Fingall’s 3-pointer, and took a 27-25 halftime lead.

“We did a good job of keeping the track together,” said Stanford’s Jenna Brown. “It was a good identity gain for us. We executed under pressure. “

Brown knew she would have more time to play because of the cardinal’s injury. The second game lasted over 13 minutes, most since the third game of the season. It was the fourth time that she played 10 minutes or more.

“I just felt that this was an opportunity for them,” said VanDerveer. “She’ll have to play more. She’ll take advantage of it. She’ll have to build on that.”

Colorado: Jaylyn Sherrod became the second fastest of 100 assists (in her 18th game) and the fastest since Ann Troyan in 17 games in the 1979/80 season. … The Buffaloes were 0 out of 8 in the second quarter and scored four points in free throws by Mya Hollingshed. … All six rebounds from Quinessa Caylao-Do in the first half were offensive. … The fourth quarter’s 23 points were the best of the season.

Stanford: Freshman Haley Jones missed the game with a knee injury he suffered last week when he beat Oregon State. … The cardinal has never lost to Colorado at home.

Colorado: Games in California on Sunday.

Stanford: hosts Utah on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement