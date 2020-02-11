Understand? Presley Gerber fired back at haters who didn’t like his new face tattoo after the new ink debuted on Friday, February 7th.

One day after the word “misunderstood” was written under his eye, the 20-year-old model went to Instagram to respond to people who didn’t understand why he would permanently change his appearance.

“But anyway?” Wrote an Instagram comment in Gerber’s social media account after sharing a video of himself. “You will regret this decision very soon,” wrote another.

Despite the problems, some of his followers seem to be struggling with his fresh ink, Gerber, who is the supermodel’s son Cindy Crawford and entrepreneurs Rand Gerberwas fully aware of his actions.

“I think I don’t feel very understood,” Presley replied during an Instagram live video on Saturday February 8th when asked what the tattoo meant.

He pointed out that “if I thought this would ruin my face or I didn’t want it, I wouldn’t have done it,” the New York Post reported on page 6. “I think that’s a pretty obvious thing . “

The runway model went one step further and focused on his haters who criticized his upbringing. “Having all the money at your disposal is never a good thing in life. You have to be so bored, ”commented a user, asking Presley to say that anyone who is willing to come to him can find him at home.

“I just wanted to come and be here, if someone wants to tell me something about this or something else and my family or how I grew up or something, I’ll give you my address,” he said. “I promise and you can say it to my face.”

His girlfriend showed up on the screen during Instagram live video and said, “[Presley’s] parents love it, by the way.”

Presley made his Instagram debut on Friday with his new tattoo created by the famous tattoo artist JonBoy. “Thanks Homie 😈”, he recorded a video and a last shot of his new ink.

JonBoy also shared two photos of his work on Presley on Instagram, and titled one of them “Sorry Mom”.

The “misunderstood” design is not the model’s first ink. He has some tattoos on his body, like his younger sister, Kaia Gerber,

One of his more eye-catching designs was also made by JonBoy and is a sketch of California with a heart over LA, which he received in January 2019.

The California native also has a tattoo in honor of Kaia [18] with the inscription “Kaia XXIII”, which he demonstrated in February 2018.

