Make a statement? Presley Gerber He got a new tattoo and decided to put the ink in a place that’s hard to miss – his face.

The 20-year-old model, whose son Cindy Crawford and brother of Kaia Gerber, said a video clip in which he had a tattoo on Instagram on Friday, February 7, that said “misunderstood”.

“Thanks Homie,” he wrote next to the post and paid tribute to the famous tattoo artist JonBoy for the design.

Presley already has several tattoos on his body, including one from California-based JonBoy with a heart about LA, which he received in January 2019.

“Happy New Year … for bigger and better things @Jonboytattoo @patrick_films”, Presley signed a clip in which he got the tattoo on Instagram.

The California native also paid a sweet tribute to his sister by getting a tattoo titled “Kaia XXIII” in February 2018.

Presley has not only expanded his growing tattoo collection, but has also followed in his mother’s footsteps as a model. He made his debut at the Moschino Resort Show in June 2018 in Los Angeles. Crawford, 53, Kaia, 18, and their father, Rand GerberEveryone attended the show to support his big moment.

Earlier this year, Presley Crawford joined to recreate her legendary 1992 Pepsi commercial for the Super Bowl 26 years later. The supermodel told USA Today in January 2018 that working with her son was a special experience.

“Just as a mother, we drove to work that day and shared the same caravan,” Crawford recalled. “And when he did his thing, I was just a proud mother watching from the sidelines and trying not to annoy him.”

Kaia has started her own modeling career. She also shares Presley’s love of tattoos and attended a sibling tattoo session with her brother in January where she got a heart on her arm.

The KarlxKaia designer quit with her boyfriend Pete Davidson in January after a two-month romance. Later that month, she was spotted for the first time since Crawford split when the mother-daughter duo arrived in New York after vacationing in Miami.