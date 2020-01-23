President Yad Vashem's speech in full: We Germans have not learned from history - Israel News

advertisement

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier made a heartfelt speech on Thursday at the International Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, complaining about his country’s role in the atrocities of World War II and condemning the rise of anti-Semitism in Germany and around the world ,

Full text below:

advertisement

“Praise the Lord that I can be here that day.”

What a blessing, what a gift, it is for me to be able to speak to you here at Yad Vashem today.

skip

– Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks on the International Holocaust Memorial Day in Jerusalem

Full speech by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (begins at 6:00 p.m. after Prince Charles)

Here in Yad Vashem, the Eternal Flame burns in memory of the victims of the Shoah.

This place reminds us of their suffering. The suffering of millions.

And it reminds us of her life – every single life.

This place remembers Samuel Tytelman, an enthusiastic swimmer who won competitions for Maccabi Warsaw, and his little sister Rega, who helped her mother prepare the family dinner for the Sabbath.

This place remembers Ida Goldish and her three year old son Vili. In October they were deported from the Chisinau ghetto. In the bitter cold of January, Ida wrote her last letter to her parents – I quote: “I deeply regret that when I said goodbye I did not understand how important the moment is (…) that I did not have you fixed hugging and never freeing you from my arms. ”

The Germans deported them. The Germans burned numbers on their forearms. The Germans tried to dehumanize them, reduce them to numbers, and erase all memories of them in the extermination camps.

They failed.

Samuel and Rega, Ida and Vili were people.

And as human beings they live on in our memories.

Yad Vashem, as the book of Isaiah says, gives them “a monument and a name”.

I too stand in front of this monument as a person – and as a German.

I stand in front of her monument. I have read their names. I hear their stories.

And I bow in deepest sadness.

Samuel and Rega, Ida and Vili were people.

And this must also be said here: the perpetrators were people. They were German. Those who murdered, those who planned and helped the murder, the many who silently took their turn: they were German.

The mass murder of six million Jews, the worst crime in human history, was committed by my countrymen.

Related articles

The terrible war that has cost well over 50 million lives has its origin in my country.

Seventy-five years after the liberation of Auschwitz, I am standing in front of you all as Federal President – I stand here, burdened with heavy historical guilt. At the same time, my heart is full of gratitude for the hands of the survivors who were placed in us, for the new trust that people in Israel and around the world have placed in us, for the blossoming of Jewish life in Germany. My soul is moved by the spirit of reconciliation, which has opened a new and peaceful path for Germany and Israel, for Germany, Europe and the countries of the world.

The Eternal Flame in Yad Vashem is not going out. Germany’s responsibility does not expire. We want to live up to our responsibility. You should measure us by that.

I stand before you, thankful for this miracle of reconciliation, and I wish I could say that our memories made us immune to evil.

Yes, we Germans remember. But sometimes it seems like we understand the past better than the present.

The ghosts of evil appear in a new guise and present their anti-Semitic, racist, authoritarian thinking in response to the future, a new solution to the problems of our time.

I wish I could say that we Germans had learned from history once and for all.

But I can’t say that when hatred spreads.

I cannot say that when Jewish children are spat on in the school playground,

I can’t say that if raw anti-Semitism is disguised in supposed criticism of Israeli politics.

I can’t say that if only a thick wooden door prevents a right-wing terrorist from causing a bloodbath in a synagogue in Halle am Yom Kippur.

Of course, our age is different.

The words are not the same.

The perpetrators are not the same.

But it’s the same evil.

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

And there is only one answer: never again! Never again!

Therefore there can be no end to the memory.

This responsibility flowed into the Federal Republic from day one. But it tests us here and now.

This Germany will only do justice to itself if it does justice to its historical responsibility.

We are fighting anti-Semitism!

We resist the poison of nationalism!

We protect Jewish life!

We stand with Israel!

Here at Yad Vashem I renew this promise before the eyes of the world.

And I know that I’m not alone. Today we say together: No to anti-Semitism! No to hate!

The world has learned lessons from the horrors of Auschwitz. The nations of the world built an order of peace based on human rights and international law. We Germans are committed to this order and want to defend it with all of you. For this reason, we know that peace can be destroyed and people can be corrupted.

Dear Heads of State and Government, I am grateful that we are making this commitment together today: a world that remembers the Holocaust. A world without genocide.

“Who knows if we will ever hear the magical sound of life again?

Who knows if we can weave into eternity – who knows? ”

Salmen Gradowski wrote these lines in Auschwitz and buried them in a tin can under a crematorium.

Here at Yad Vashem they are woven into eternity: Salmen Gradowski, Samuel and Rega Tytelman, Ida and Vili Goldish.

They were all murdered. Her life had fallen victim to uninhibited hatred.

But our memory of them will defeat the abyss.

And our actions will overcome hatred.

I stand by that.

I hope so.

Praise the Lord that I can be here that day.

advertisement