President Trump's removal sentence: timeline, what happened and what is the next step

President Donald Trump faces a trial of charges in the US-controlled Senate this week after House Democrats says the president has abused his power and hindered the Congress. This will be the third deposition in American history.

House leaders handed over the articles of deposition to the Senate last week. The articles claim that Trump abused his presidential power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden and using military aid to the country as leverage. Trump is also charged with obstructing the subsequent Congress probe.

So what’s next? Here is a predicted breakdown of events in the coming days.

House Imeachment managers have submitted a short page of 100 pages in which they argue for removal of Trump from his office.

“President Donald J. Trump used his official powers to pressurize a foreign government to interfere with an American election for his personal political gain, and then attempted to hide his plan by investigating Congress’s misconduct to obstruct, “the introduction of the letter states.

Monday, January 20

Trump’s lawyers filed their letter of litigation and declared that he “did absolutely nothing wrong” and called the accusation case thin and a “dangerous perversion of the constitution.”

Tuesday, January 21

If the impeachment managers of House give a brief reply, this is around 12:00 PM EST.

The senate will meet again at 12.30 pm. Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate majority leader, is expected to make comments before submitting a motion on the resolution of the organization, which sets out the rules and structure for the process. Two hours of debate on the resolution is expected, but it could take longer, depending on the number of amendments.

After voting on the resolution, Trump’s house managers and legal team will make their opening arguments. According to CNN, the first day of the trial can be past 6 p.m.

Wednesday, January 22 and beyond

After the trial starts Tuesday, it lasts six days a week, from Monday to Saturday at 1 p.m. EST and usually ends between 5 p.m. and 6:00 PM EST.

There is time for comments on leadership between 12:00 and 12:00. EST every day, CNN reports.

It is unclear how long the trial will take, but White House officials have reportedly said the trial would take about two weeks, while some senate leaders predict it would take three to five weeks.

The trial of former President Bill Clinton lasted about five weeks.

What happens then?

The senators vote separately on the two articles of deposition. If two-thirds of the Senate vote that Trump is guilty of either of these articles, that would be enough to condemn him and remove him from office.

If that does not happen, Trump is acquitted and the process is over.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

