President Trump shows a winning strategy for 2020

About the publisher:

Trump’s damage to socialism is irreparable, such as: a rapid stock market, record unemployment, pioneering international trade agreements, improved national security, reduced illegal border crossings, constitutionally supportive judges and exposure to the climate scandal. Not only the Americans appreciate Trump’s growing success more and more, but also numerous global entrepreneurs congratulated Trump on the success at the recent DAVOS World Economic Conference. And since Congress is barely entertaining screaming competitions, Trump is still making America bigger … a successful strategy for 2020.

John Shewchuk

Village of Calumet Grove

