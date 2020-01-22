President Trump says he could get used to negative interest rates - why shouldn't you want that?

advertisement

President Donald Trump loves the idea of ​​negative interest rates, while JPMorgan Chase & Co., CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon, “worries” about it. How should Americans feel about them?

President Trump apparently encouraged the Federal Reserve in Davos to pursue a policy of negative interest rates. “We are forced to compete with countries with negative interest rates, which is very new,” Trump said during a speech at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday. “That means they are paid to borrow money, which I could get used to very quickly. I like this.”

This is not the first time that the president has asked for negative interest rates. The President tweeted last September

a similar message.

The Federal Reserve should lower our interest rates to zero or less, and we should then start refinancing our debt. The interest costs could be reduced and at the same time the term could be extended considerably. We have great currency, power and balance …..

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

Others are less interested in negative interest rates. JPMorgan’s

Dimon criticized the policy during an interview with CNBC

and argues that the outcome of the negative rate experiments is still unknown in Europe and Japan.

“Do you know someone who actually bought a negative rate bond?” Said Dimon. “The buyers are central banks and insurance companies or index funds or passive funds. I would never buy a negative rate bond if I wasn’t forced to. Something like that doesn’t end well in history. “

If a mortgage rate is negative, a borrower will still have to make monthly payments to their principal, but ultimately they will pay back less than they originally borrowed.

There are precedents for what happens when interest rates reach zero and below, most recently in Denmark. The Danish Jyske Bank was founded in August last year

started offering a 10 year fixed rate mortgage with a negative interest rate of 0.5%. At about the same time, Finnish Nordea Bank announced that it would offer a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage in Denmark without interest, and the bank was preparing to take out mortgage loans of up to 30 years with negative interest rates. As of August, the average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages in Denmark was only 0.5%.

If a mortgage rate is negative, a borrower will still have to make monthly payments to their principal, but ultimately they will pay back less than they originally borrowed. Of course, you would have to pay other costs and fees.

At the same time, other long-term interest rates worldwide are at or below 0%. Thirty year German bond yields

have fallen deeply into negative territory, and the central banks in Europe and Japan

have been playing with 0% or negative interest rates for years.

What would happen if US interest rates turned negative?

Saving money would be more difficult, or at least more expensive. Banks would charge negative deposit rates, which would mean that consumers would pay the bank for the opportunity to wipe away money.

Bank customers could turn to riskier methods of storing money, e.g. B. to keep cash or put it in riskier assets, said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. This could also have an impact on people’s financial lives. “This could put pressure on home buyers to shorten their home search to avoid having negative interest rates undermine advance payments,” said Hale. “It could also be more difficult to save for a down payment.”

In Denmark, the low interest rate environment has led to an increase in house prices as borrowers have been able to afford more expensive houses. “Prices in the larger cities of Copenhagen and Århus have been raised,” said Helge J. Pedersen, chief economist for the group at Nordea. The Danish financial regulator has therefore taken measures to counter this effect and prevent the formation of a real estate bubble, Pedersen said.

A boom in refinancing would also likely occur, as was the case in the U.S. every time mortgage rates dropped to a record low, said Michael Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association, a trading group that represents the mortgage lending industry.

A negative interest rate mortgage is a great way to save, but borrowers may have difficulty accessing it. Given the risk this would pose to lenders, they can restrict access to only the most creditworthy borrowers, except those with poorer credit ratings. Sources of liquidity could also run dry for lenders, which means they have less money to offer to borrowers.

Why Americans are unlikely to see negative interest rates – at least in the foreseeable future

Economic experts surveyed by MarketWatch largely agreed that negative rates are unlikely.

“It would take a lot of big change if the US had negative interest rates,” said Kate Warne, investment strategist and principal at Edward Jones.

Inflation is below the Federal Reserve’s target, but is still around 2%. In addition, the US economy is expanding, making negative interest rates all the more unlikely.

Places like Europe and Japan have another economic hurdle that enables negative interest rates: their populations are aging, which means that their workforce is shrinking.

“This is an enormous headwind for economic growth,” said Fratantoni. “That keeps interest rates extremely low.”

The Federal Reserve decided to cut interest rates in October, but yields on US government bonds and US government bonds continue to be significantly higher in the US compared to those overseas. The return on 10-year treasury bills

It is currently 1.78%, which means that a lot of soil would have to be lost before it reached 0%, let alone negative terrain.

And even then, the Americans wouldn’t feel the full effect initially. The Danish central bank cut its key interest rate to 0% in mid-2012. While certificates of deposit achieved negative returns a short time later, it took around seven years for these interest rates to appear on the mortgage market, Hale said.

“I do not expect negative interest rates in the US in the near future, but even if they do appear or appear in the Fed rate or other bank interest rates, it will likely take a few years before we see the possibility of negative mortgage rates,” said Hale.

US policymakers are unlikely to allow interest rates to go negative. The experiment with negative interest rates did not produce the expected results in other countries, Warne said, largely due to the negative impact they had on consumer confidence.

“They have had a dampening effect on economic growth,” said Warne. “You are more concerned with what negative interest rates mean for the economy and your future than to focus on doing very well with the mortgage.”

