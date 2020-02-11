Congressman Daniel Webster

President Trump’s last speech on the state of the Union was a convincing Great American Comeback story. Our country is stronger today than it was in previous years – our economy, our military, our families, our environment and our communities are stronger. This is largely thanks to a three-year government that aims to free the government from hard-working Americans and put America first.

Americans across the county are experiencing a “blue collar boom”. We have historically low unemployment and more Americans are working today than ever before. Sectors such as construction and healthcare create new jobs at a robust pace.

Labor market participation and wages are increasing, especially for the bottom 10 percent of the workforce.

More than 2.5 million Americans have risen from poverty.

A further 630,000 jobs were created in Florida.

Home ownership in Florida rose 3 percentage points.

Real per capita income has risen by 7 percent since the election of the president.

The appointment of judges who know and respect the US Constitution; to improve VA and veteran services; Reducing the tax burden for small business owners and taxpayers; Streamlining and eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy that blocks infrastructure investment; Improving our trade agreements for American workers, manufacturers and builders; Securing our borders; to rebuild our military – President Trump has kept his promises.

The president also spoke about the bipartisan success that was achieved in Washington when the Democrats stopped playing politics and came to the negotiating table. Under President Trump’s government, including USMCA and a Phase One trade agreement with China. Another bipartisan achievement is the First Step Act, which gives inmates used for drug-related crimes a second chance.

I hope that my colleagues – both Democrats and Republicans – put politics aside and work together to invest in our country’s infrastructure, improve border security, reduce spending and prioritize. President Trump’s speech also included compelling stories from Americans from all walks of life. The life of these guests illustrates his inspiring message: “Our mind is still young; the sun is still rising; God’s grace still shines. and my fellow Americans, the best is yet to come! “

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the US House of Representatives.