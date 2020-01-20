advertisement

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s team of lawyers said Monday he had “done absolutely nothing wrong” and urged the Senate to quickly reject an impeachment case that he called “weak” and a “dangerous constitutional pervert”. The lawyers condemned the impeachment process and insisted that abuse of power was not a crime.

Trump’s lawyers’ brief, which was filed before arguments against the Senate in impeachment this week, provided the most detailed insight into the lines of defense against democratic efforts to sentence and impeach the President for his negotiations with Ukraine want to apply. It is intended as a countermeasure to a file submitted by the House Democrats two days ago, which for weeks summarized statements by more than a dozen witnesses to clarify the impeachment proceedings.

The 110-page White House filing has shifted the tone to a more legal response. It still depended on Trump’s claim that he had done nothing wrong and had committed no crime – even if the indictment does not depend on a material violation of the law, but on the more vague definition of “other serious crimes and crimes” as set out in the Constitution is anchored.

“It is a constitutional travesty,” wrote the lawyers.

The law enforcement team from the House of Representatives spent another day on Capitol Hill to prepare for the process, which will be closely guarded. Before filing, the House Prosecutors made their way through tourist crowds in the rotunda to visit the Senate Chamber.

In their own filing on Monday, the House prosecutors responded to Trump’s innocent plea by making new demands for a fair trial in the Senate in which the Republican majority, which is in line with Trump, has not yet disclosed the rules ,

“President Trump claims his impeachment is a partisan joke.” He is wrong, “wrote the prosecutors in their answer.

They wrote that the President cannot have it both ways – he rejected the facts of the House case, but also opposed Congress’s subpoenas for witnesses and testimonies. “Senators must honor their own oath by holding a fair trial with all relevant evidence,” they wrote.

Monday’s White House document, which is far more violent than the weekend lawsuit, states that the two impeachment proceedings against the president – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – are not impeachment crimes. The impeachment investigation, which focused on Trump’s request that the Ukrainian president start an investigation into democratic rival Joe Biden, is never alleged to have found out the truth.

“Instead, House Democrats were determined from the start to find any way to corrupt the impossibility of impeachment, to use it as a political tool to reject the outcome of the 2016 election and to interfere in the 2020 election.” Trump team wrote. “All of this is a dangerous perversion of the constitution that the Senate should condemn quickly and harshly.”

The impeachment process accuses Trump of abusing power by withholding military aid from Ukraine while seeking an investigation into Biden and hindering Congress by instructing officials not to appear or provide documents and subpoenas of the congress.

In a short report filed on Saturday, House Democrats described Trump’s behavior as the “constitution’s” worst nightmare.

“President Donald J. Trump used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in a US election for his personal political gain,” the prosecutor wrote. “He then tried to cover up his plans by hindering the Congress investigation into his wrongdoing.”

But Trump’s team claimed on Monday that even if Trump misused his power to hold Ukrainian military aid, it wouldn’t be punishable because it didn’t violate any particular criminal law. And it was said that the White House had the right to protect close presidential advisors from appearing before Congress and claimed that the governments of both parties had taken a position.

Opening arguments are expected within days of a Tuesday debate on the rules, including whether to include witnesses in the process.

Trump signaled his opposition to the witnesses and tweeted on Monday: “They didn’t want John Bolton and others to be in the house. They were in too much of a hurry. Now they all want to be in the Senate. Shouldn’t be so!”

This is a reference to former national security adviser John Bolton, who was not summoned by parliament in his impeachment investigation, but said he was ready to testify in the Senate if he was summoned.

The White House argues that the impeachment procedures passed by the House are “structurally deficient” because they accuse several acts and create “a menu of options” as a possible reason for a conviction.

The Trump team claims the constitution requires the senators to vote “on the specific basis of the conviction” and that there is no way to ensure that the senators agree on which acts should be removed as a single count of several Contains allegations.

Administrative officials have argued that there was a similar inaccuracy in the case of perjury in impeachment against President Bill Clinton, which the Senate acquitted.

Trump lawyers accused the Democrats of watering down impeachment standards, an argument reflecting the case raised on Sunday by Trump’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who claimed in talks that it was “criminal behavior”.

This claim has been rejected by scientists, and MP Adam Schiff, Democratic Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, called it an “absurd position.”

