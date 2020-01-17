President Donald Trump welcomes LSU Tigers to the White House

advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump honored the national champion Louisiana State University football team on Friday and said it would long be remembered as one of the greatest in the history of college football.

The undefeated Tigers visited the White House after defeating Clemson on Monday evening in the final of the university. Trump noted that the team played a “cheeky schedule” during the season with seven teams from the top 10 and the schools that won the last four national championships.

“You weren’t too easy, but your explosive attack pushed every opponent from the break point to the break point,” Trump said.

Trump emphasized the work of various team players, including quarterback Joe Burrow, saying about Burrow “we call him young Tom Brady.”

Trump said the team’s coach would have chosen Ed Orgeron if he cast actors for a film. “Ed Orgeron did not abandon Louisiana,” Trump said.

Trump also noted that the team gathered around the team’s attacking coordinator, Steven Ensminger, after a plane crash in which his daughter-in-law, sports channel Carley McCord and four others died, who went to the team’s Peach Bowl playoff game traveled to Oklahoma.

“This team has shown the world what it means to look forward to each other,” Trump said.

Trump was enthusiastically received by the public when he attended the national championship in New Orleans. He has viewed LSU twice during the course of the season.

Burrow said the visit to the White House was a moment the players would never forget.

“It was a great season, but this was a great way to close it,” he said before presenting Trump with an LSU shirt.

“I thought he was going to give me the Heisman trophy,” Trump joked. “He only gives me a sweater.”

The president invited the team to the Oval Office after the ceremony. He injected his own circumstance into the event while the senate prepares for a trial of accusation. He said the Oval Office has seen many presidents, some good, some not so good. He said the country now has a “good one,” but he said there was an attempt to accuse him, and he included a vulgarity in his description.

