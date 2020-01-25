President Donald Trump, a late convert who joins the high-profile anti-abortion rally

advertisement

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Friday called his “deep honor” to be the first President to attend the annual Washington Anti-Abortion Assembly called “March for Life.”

He used his speech to attack Democrats by taking “radical and extreme positions” on abortion, and praised the event attendees, saying “unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House.”

In a 1999 interview, Trump once said, “I’m pro-choice in every way.” Now, as he heads for the 2020 election, Trump continues his efforts to reach the white evangelical voters who have proven to be his most loyal supporters.

“Every life brings love to this world. Every child brings joy to a family. Every person is worth protecting,” Trump said, cheering the many thousands who took part in the march.

Trump relies on the support of his conservative activists to get him across the finish line.

“I think it’s a great move,” said Ralph Reed, chairman of the Faith and Freedom Coalition and one of Trump’s most prominent evangelical supporters. Reed said the president’s appearance would “inspire voters for life and remind him of the great friend this president and the government have.”

It also shows how much times have changed.

Former presidents who opposed abortion, including Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, preferred to personally attend the demonstration so as not to be too closely connected with demonstrators who seek to ban the process. They made comments for others, spoke on the phone, or invited organizers to visit the White House.

However, in the past 10 years, the Republican Party has seen a “revolution” and a new willingness to “view the issue not only as morally correct but also as politically wise,” said Mallory Quigley, a spokeswoman for the Susan B. Anthony List and Women Speak Out PAC. The group plans to spend $ 52 million on this cycle to elect candidates who oppose abortion law. Its president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, will be the national co-chair of a new campaign coalition, “Pro-Life Voices for Trump”.

According to a Pew Research Center poll in 2019, approximately 6 in 10 Americans said abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Over time, both the Republican and Democratic parties have taken tougher positions for and against abortion rights.

“There used to be a center in this country and the candidates didn’t want to alienate the center,” said Ari Fleischer, who served as White House press secretary under President George W. Bush. “And it just seems like it’s over and both parties are playing in their base to get the maximum participation from their base.”

In addition, according to Flesicher, Trump has far less to do with tradition than previous presidents and is “happy to go where his predecessors haven’t.”

During his first three years in office, Trump has followed a socially conservative policy, particularly regarding abortion. He appoints judges who are against abortion, cuts taxes on abortion services and paints Democrats who think abortion rights are extreme.

“President Trump has done more for the pro-life community than any other president, so it’s worth being the first president in history to take part in the National Mall march,” said Judd Deere, White House spokesman.

This is not the first time that Trump is seriously considering an appearance. Last year he wanted to go and would have come very close to attending, someone who was familiar with the discussions and who spoke anonymously about the internal planning. However, the trip never came about due to security concerns, so Trump instead took part in the event via a video satellite from the Rose Garden of the White House.

Trump just thought about it: if he supported the cause, why shouldn’t he show up for their big event? said Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union and close ally of the White House. He said that the appearance would be of great importance to the participants.

“I moved people to tears because he is leaving,” said Schlapp. “It’s big business.”

During his video address last year, Trump sent a clear message to the thousands of people braving the cold in the National Mall. “As President, I will always defend the first right in our declaration of independence, the right to life,” he said.

The rhetoric underlined Trump’s dramatic development on this issue from his time as a free-swinging New York deal maker when he described himself as “very picky” in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” in 1999.

During his 2016 campaign to nominate Republicans, Trump said his views had changed and that he was now against abortion, with three exceptions: rape, incest, and mother’s life.

Even so, Trump was unfamiliar with the language of abortion activism, even when he gave a stunned answer during a televised town hall and was forced to clarify his position on abortion three times in a single day.

On the hypothetical question of what would happen if abortion were illegal, Trump said that there must be “some form of punishment” for women who have it, leading to a backlash that abortion lawyers and opponents, including the Organizers of the march to unite life.

When asked about clarifying his position, Trump’s election campaign first made a statement believing that the problem should lie with state governments. He later issued a second statement that doctors, not women, should be punished for illegal abortions.

Since then, however, to the shock of many, Trump has become a favorite of the anti-abortion movement.

“These voters who are for life love Donald Trump and they will crawl over broken glass to re-elect him,” said Reed, who was amazed at the conversion.

Critics in turn accuse Trump of using the march to distract from his impeachment process in the Senate.

Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, called it “an act of desperation, plain and simple,” and accused Trump of “seeking refuge in his ability to build a radical anti-election base that spits out falsehoods when.” he feels threatened. “Alexis McGill Johnson, Acting President of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, accused the President of” waging an all-out attack on our health and rights “.

“While Trump stands with the small number of Americans who want politicians to influence their personal health decisions, we stand with nearly 80 percent of Americans who support access to abortions,” she said.

Views on abortion have remained relatively stable over two decades of election, and there is a minority of Americans who have extreme opinions – abortion should be legal or illegal in all cases. However, the survey suggests that the divide between the parties in support of abortion rights is widening in all or most cases and moving a little further into their extreme positions on both sides of the aisle.

The first march took place on the west stairs of the Capitol in January 1974, a year after the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade had decided the landmark judgment that laid down a woman’s legal right to abortion.

