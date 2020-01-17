President / CEO of the Recording Academy on vacation

advertisement

The President and CEO of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan, was put on administrative leave just over a week before the 2020 Grammy Awards aired after the board of trustees became aware of “serious concerns.”

According to Billboard, Dugan, who took the lead as President and CEO in early August 2019, was practically not a good partner for the organization from the start of her tenure, even though she wasn’t addressing the peculiarities of the company for alleged misconduct.

“It is heartbreaking for people who are very interested in the organization that someone they trust to fill this position conflicts with the organization so quickly,” complains a person close to the Admission Academy. “When there were signs that she was not working with the employees and the board, everything came off surprisingly quickly and in a very complex way. It was not a single incident. It was a series of problems. I think it goes far beyond just fitting well. ‘

In a statement to Billboard, the Recording Academy said Dugan will be taken on vacation with immediate effect, “given concerns about the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, including the formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team.”

The board also hired two independent investigators to investigate the allegations. The Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Harvey Mason Jr., will act as interim president and CEO of the Recording Academy until the investigation is complete.

According to the statement, “The Board considered this measure necessary to restore confidence in the membership of the Recording Academy, repair the morale of the Recording Academy staff, and enable the Recording Academy to focus on its mission to serve all music creators . “

The sources differ in the type of friction between the base academy and Dugan, with some accusing Dugan of not familiarizing themselves with the past in order to know how best to progress. According to a source, Dugan encountered opposition from employees who had remained loyal to former President and CEO Neil Portnow and got to work at every opportunity.

“She was a great source of discomfort for everyone there because she thought she would become an agent of change, but they don’t want change at all,” said the source. “They had established business practices and everything they tried to change was confronted with the motto” This is not how we do it “.

In May 2018, the Recording Academy announced that Portnow would give up his position when his contract expired in July 2019. The move came after Portnow vigorously criticized a comment he made after the 2018 Grammy Awards. When only one woman won an on-camera award, Portnow said that women artists had to “improve”. Dugan’s later appointment was generally seen as a step towards greater diversity and inclusion.

Although Dugan was only on leave and not released, Billboard is not expected to return, according to a source. Billboard reports that Dugan has hired a lawyer to represent her on the matter. Billboard could not reach Dugan for comment.

The turmoil is unlikely to have a direct impact on the 2020 Grammy Awards, which will be broadcast live on January 26. Dugan had already planned to break with Portnow’s tradition and not address the audience on stage during the broadcast, or be advertised.

