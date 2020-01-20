advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari polite visit Prince Charles at the Dumfries House, Scotland, at the invitation of the Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the UK-Africa Investment Summit.

Remember that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Camilla visited Abuja and Lagos in November 2018.

advertisement

In a statement made available to Sun News, the Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer, British High Commission, Abuja, Chris Ogunmodede said the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, was also present for the meeting.

The statement is:

President Buhari visits the United Kingdom at the invitation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the UK-Africa Investment Summit. This is an important opportunity to celebrate the long-term bond between people between our two countries.

The Prince of Wales previously met with President Buhari during a visit to Nigeria with the Duchess of Cornwall in 2018. His Royal Highness and his Excellency, the President, are expected to meet again later this year at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda.

The relationship of the Royal Family with Nigeria will be further strengthened this year by the coming visit of His Royal Highness, Prince Edward, the Count of Wessex.

View the photos below.

Photo credit: buharisallau

advertisement